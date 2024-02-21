Media Jamahal Hill is doing the Ilia Topuria technique

Do you think the story is also written for Hill?

Bros okay with meatriding Topuria.


Didn't Izzy also manifest a DDP win over Rob win only to forget to manifest his own win over Strickland?
 
usernamee said:
He did look like a pretty tough motherfucker hanging in there with his arm completely dislocated tho lol
He had no choice after all that trash talking he did for months prior saying he would easily knock Craig out… I don’t even think he knew his arm was mangled. That’s how clean the armbar was, credit to Craig lol
 
This is stupid. He's counting his No Contest as a win because he tested positive for weed. Also - where is the proof he didn't change it to that after he beat Glover and just never changed it?
Hill is quickly reminding us why we thought he was so annoying. I’ve enjoyed his time away from the sport.
 
Welcome to the manifestation era

I'm currently manifesting a world where MMA fighters don't have to act like an obnoxious douchebag to get attention, no success thus far.
 
