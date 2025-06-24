Jamahal Hill is actually pretty hilarious…

People on here have banded against Hill but the dude is hilarious and a character…

Loses every round to Rountree but then asks him after why he ran the whole time…

Gets KTFO by Alex but then wants to step to him at the training center.

In all seriousness, I think Hill has never been the same after that knee injury…

Say what you want about him but he fights anybody and I hope he can work his way back ala Reyes…
 
I have a government job, wife, family, all that, but I can identify with this man. I didn't gangbang, but I lived in Park Hill in Denver for a few years. Can't believe he was champ lol.

I like after the Walker ko how he's going around saying "What?! What?!". The cop and doctor we're following him around trying to dim his light, but that was a good moment lol.
 
He's good value for money as they say. Even though the joke is on him!
 
I mean, yeah, have you seen him? Man makes me laugh without saying a word.
 
They're giving him horrible matchups, he's a guy that stands with everyone and he had to fight perhaps the two best one dimensional strikers Poatan and Khalil. Against Jiri he put up a pretty decent fight, landed some good shots. He just need a Johnny Walker rematch.
 
No fuckin way Hill is making a come back off the current version of Reyes. Reyes whoops Hills ass and I wouldn't be surprised if he finished him while doing it. Reyes is not cautious about going for finishes and will go for it if it's there unlike Khalil.
 
He tore his achilles after he won the title.

Then he came back too soon to fight Poatan because of the payday.

After that he tore his meniscus and sprained his ACL.

Losing streak with multiple KO’s plus crippling leg injuries is not a recipe for success in this game.
 
The only thing hilarious is that Hill thought his tough guy gangster mentality was going to be enough to stay relevant in this game because to be honest his skills are not that impressive
 
With some discipline, he could probably lean out and make 185. Might be a good move for him.
 
He's hilarious without attempting to be.

Guy is beyond delusional. Before the Alex fight he was saying shit like he was levels beyond Alex, then proceeded to try every excuse under the book when Poatan flatlined him.

He is always yapping like a Chihuahua, posturing, trying to intimidate his opponents, etc...Which would be one thing if he actually delivered on the bluster, but usually he gets the hell beat out of him when push comes to shove.

He is a pretty tough dude though, that much I will give him. He got decked multiple times by Jiri and Khalil, and never stopped coming at them, til the end.

But super one dimensional.
 
P4P worst tattoos. There’s times I think he gets too much hate but he doesn’t do himself many favors in the likability department. I also agree with another poster here that the knee (Achilles I thought?) Injury he got has hobbled him.
 
