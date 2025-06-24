Jamahal Hill is actually pretty hilarious…

DiazSlap
People on here have banded against Hill but the dude is hilarious and a character…
Loses every round to Rountree but then asks him after why he ran the whole time…
Gets KTFO by Alex but then wants to step to him at the training center.
In all seriousness, I think Hill has never been the same after that knee injury…
Say what you want about him but he fights anybody and I hope he can work his way back ala Reyes…
