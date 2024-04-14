Jamahal Hill is a very special athlete.

So much has been made about Pereira coming into MMA with such little experience and becoming a champion....but he has been fighting MMA for literally twice as long as Hill, not to mention his lifetime of striking.

Hill walked into MMA with no background (he was totally unfamiliar with the term martial arts and its meaning) and become champ in 5 years. I'm sorry, but this is not a competitive fight, as a special athlete like Hill grows leaps and bounds with every fight at this stage of his career.
 
2432sj said:
He’s pretty doughy for a “special athlete.”
Gotta be honest - Alex has that dense AF type skeletal system -guys like that hurt everything they hit and can absorb far more than a muscle guy -of which jamal certainly aint
 
giphy.gif
 
I agree that hill is very talented and has a unique style. But Pereira has a striking experience beyond MMA. Took one punch
 
It's hard to make sense of Hill's body composition at times. Poatan may be a shredded giant dude but Hill's somehow simultaneously skinnyfat and can still compete at an elite level as a 205er and has a belly for some reason.

He's not even bigger than Adesanya and can make 205 (even Wanderlei Silva in a magazine said he had to eat a lot to make that weight) for...reasons unknown.
 
Let this be an example for you to consider a little context before you make such outrageous statements… such as Hill winning the paper belt of a paper belt in a backups fight.
 
