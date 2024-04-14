Jamahal Hill is a very special athlete.

So much has been made about Pereira coming into MMA with such little experience and becoming a champion....but he has been fighting MMA for literally twice as long as Hill, not to mention his lifetime of striking.



Hill walked into MMA with no background (he was totally unfamiliar with the term martial arts and its meaning) and become champ in 5 years. I'm sorry, but this is not a competitive fight, as a special athlete like Hill grows leaps and bounds with every fight at this stage of his career.