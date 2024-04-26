Media Jamahal Hill: "I was NOT knocked out", asked UFC for a fight the Monday after Pereira loss

Dude must have been dreaming because he was NOT defending after his eyes rolled back into his head and he was getting pounded out on the ground.
 
He was delusional before the fight, he’s just as delusional if not more after. And he’s setting himself up for real damage asking for a dangerous striker so quickly after getting knocked out(yes you were jamahal) so shortly before it. It’ll be a like a 10 week turn around after having his eyes rolling back in his head from getting smashed in the head. This is the type of stuff that can ruin chins
 
That fall out of the skyscraper did a number on hill! Honestly dude was made a highlight reel knock
 
He isn't going to be happy until he gets slept.
 
You're right.. you weren't knocked out.. you were knocked IN to a very brief coma.
 
He never tapped against Craig, only the ref stopped it because of his arm. He never got knocked out against Alex. Other day he said he took ''no damage at all''.

Yeah just give it a few more losses and I'll be making the infamous Big Book of Excuses for him. I'll start on it soon, already a few chapters done.


i can't even be irritated by this guy. it's just funny to me. he's not even trying to spin an excuse, he's just straight up lying about it lmao
 
