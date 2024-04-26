He was delusional before the fight, he’s just as delusional if not more after. And he’s setting himself up for real damage asking for a dangerous striker so quickly after getting knocked out(yes you were jamahal) so shortly before it. It’ll be a like a 10 week turn around after having his eyes rolling back in his head from getting smashed in the head. This is the type of stuff that can ruin chins
He was clearly pretending very convincingly to having the crap beaten out of him which only can be learned from secret ninja training. Would have had Alex in trouble if fight had continued. I agree rematch it is.