Media Jamahal Hill has been added to the Jon Jones sweepstakes

Yeah Jon is definitely trolling at this point. Wish he'd aim higher though.

Like, if you're gonna go heel go all out and say Aspinalls mom is in your DM's or something. Call Pereira a dirty alcoholist.

If Jon is playing, play it up to the max. The coward villain thing isn't working.
 
Jon wants to be liked, respected and loved.
 
I dont like Jones and he's obviously ducking... but when he's putting Jamahal Hill out there, it must be a troll job, makes no sense at all.
Not even Jamahal Hill would believe this call out
