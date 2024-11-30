Media Jamahal Hill fires back at Michael Bisping for calling him a SORE LOSER

He is even talking shit to sherdoggers
 
He better win his next fight or a lot of people are going to enjoy talking about how he fucked it up
 
Hill might have the smallest chin of any LHW of all time. That Sweet Dreams nickname is going to be pretty fitting if he keeps getting touched, lol. If Jiri beats him, he's fucked at LHW and will fight gatekeepers and journeymen from here on out.

He might be more fragile than Jon ffs, lmao.
 
It's been far too long since someone's talked shit about Bisping, so this was refreshing! Most of them go after Fatso.
 
Bisping lost an eye, Hill lost a fight...talk about being salty over basically nothing.

Was he as salty when he lost to Paul Craig?
 
Ironically I first realised how unlikeable Hill was when he was on Bispings podcast before he became champ.
The guy is an absolute moron.
 
When I saw those damn ugly thumbs up tattoos I realise he was a moron lol.
 
