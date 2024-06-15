  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jamahal Hill explains why he’s off UFC 303

Corrado Soprano

Corrado Soprano

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
4,861
Reaction score
20,794
For a guy whose been talking non-stop about Pereira on the internet, he got awfully quiet when the rematch became a possibility.

 
With all the butt hurt drivel out of this dudes public mouthpiece lately, why would anyone give a fuck what more he has to say until he turns in a credibility inspiring performance. He looked like shit against Alex.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Care to explain?
Click to expand...

A joint effusion is just some fluid built up in a joint, usually knees or shoulders. The fluid can be drawn out fairly easily by your primary care, an ER doc, a urgent care, etc.

I was kidding about being cooked. Kinda. At his age having this many joint issues is a bit concerning. Hard to train if you're constantly getting an arthrocentesis done or dealing with knee connective tissue injuries. You're never the same after knees.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
For a guy whose been talking non-stop about Pereira on the internet, he got awfully quiet when the rematch became a possibility.

Click to expand...

With all due respect, He seems to be very fragile.
He had a tendon break in his ankle, now his ACL.. I hope he recovers soon
 
the Sad part is now hell have Twitter war non stop to stay Relevant thur healing time so only going get worse before it gets better
sesame-street-oscar-the-grouch.gif
 
Jamahill fam I'm still a fan get well soon my guy!!! 6ixdog mandem ain't know what di #wagwan is when it come 2 ur style but I know u scrap just like my yute Big Mac!!! U just don't hit as hard!!! And bro eats shots like dem Timbits!!! 💯🙏☝️
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
5K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
Koya
Any update on Jamahal Hill comeback? UFC 300 possible?
Replies
4
Views
859
Koya
Koya
Kowboy On Sherdog
Now Fully Healthy, Jamahal Hill Vows to 'Show Dominance' in UFC 300 Headliner
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
4K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Poirierfan
News **UFC 303 Mcgregor/Chandler Not Happening. Will Be Re-booked For A Different Date MEGATHREAD**
33 34 35
Replies
684
Views
17K
Shoguns Prodigy**
Shoguns Prodigy**

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,517
Messages
55,699,566
Members
174,903
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top