Media Jamahal Hill declares himself the real LHW champion, not Alex Pereira

Hill hasn’t beaten Jiri or Jan or fought Magomed. He needs to chill, he beat a few old guys with no chins.
 
While i understand how Hill feels i just wanna see him get even more destroyed and humbled by Poatan now.


Imo Hill is so mid tier it hurts, he has overachieved but absolutely nothing he has shown in his fights makes me say ohhh hes gonna beat Alex...if anything i think this will be easy work for Alex if he fights carefully...hill aint really a threat on the ground and in the standup he doesnt have world class kickboxing. Hill is tuf newb level to me, and just knowing he came from a mcdojo, tells me what i need to know.


Prove me wrong Hill and ill start respecting you more
 
Poirierfan said:
Well he is the real champ, doesn't matter who he beat, Hill won the belt and never lost it.
He won the vacant belt because Jiri was injured. He didn’t beat the real champ at the time for it. He didn’t even deserve a title shot, the original title fight was Magomed and Jan in which Magomed should’ve won. Hill was literally gifted a belt by fighting 50 yr old glover and didn’t even fight any contenders

Jiri was the real champ and Alex beat him so Alex is the REAL champ
 
Hill this is why people are annoyed by you.
Couldn't just say something respectful and leave it at that?

Poatan saved your career by blessing you with this fight.
 
Poirierfan said:
I think Hill knocks Alex out.
I can see it happen honestly, Alex is getting up there in age and Hill is not as horrible as everybody acts imo.
But I could also see Alex KOing him early, the power is deceiptive it is often the shots that seem unimpressive by Alex that knock people out.
 
Conor Strickland said:
Hill is crazy underrated. I've got him winning this
I'm an Alex fan and not too caring for Hill.
Reality is Hill is a large LHW with striking speed. Alex is still relatively new to this division.
This is one I feel Alex needs to break Hill down with near perfect defense and Hill is the one with a one shot KO strike away.
If Hill wins its no surprise but dude needs to shut the fuck up. I just care to see if he continues to improve or is the real future.
 
