3 of his last 5 fights were 40+ year olds and a chinny Johnny walker. Alex is the far better striker and has more power. Hill is going to sleep if anyone doesPotan is going to have Sweet Dreams
Well he is the real champ, doesn't matter who he beat, Hill won the belt and never lost it.lol by beating 50 year old Glover and couldn’t even finish him
I think Hill knocks Alex out.It pains me to say this as a long time Pereira fan, it would be hilarious if Hill won this dominantly.
Sherdog would implode.
He won the vacant belt because Jiri was injured. He didn't beat the real champ at the time for it. He didn't even deserve a title shot, the original title fight was Magomed and Jan in which Magomed should've won. Hill was literally gifted a belt by fighting 50 yr old glover and didn't even fight any contenders
Glover has no chin? Fuck outta hereHill hasn’t beaten Jiri or Jan or fought Magomed. He needs to chill, he beat a few old guys with no chins.
I can see it happen honestly, Alex is getting up there in age and Hill is not as horrible as everybody acts imo.
Hill is crazy underrated. I've got him winning thisIt pains me to say this as a long time Pereira fan, it would be hilarious if Hill won this dominantly.
Santos, Walker OSP, Crute. None of those guys have chins. He didn’t finish gloverGlover has no chin? Fuck outta here
I'm an Alex fan and not too caring for Hill.Hill is crazy underrated. I've got him winning this
