Media Jamahal Hill claims his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira is “a mismatch”

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    34
Jamahill will prove the h8rdem wrong

Bucks 'em inda 2rd round mark my words

_105223911_fyrejarule976.jpg


Das 🗣️ 📠🚫🖨️
 
Why? Because I said so that’s why, lol.

Poatan by murder.
 
Didn't he say some weeks ago that if it wasn't for that UFC 300 money, he wouldn't have taken the fight that soon after his surgery?
 
Stagliano said:
Didn't he say some weeks ago that if it wasn't for that UFC 300 money, he wouldn't have taken the fight that soon after his surgery?
Click to expand...
Mans prolly prefers 1st round finish means he gotta be 100% but handful a cash Jamahill will settle for 2rds a work bum ankle n all fam 🖨️🚫📠💯🦌
 
He is probably wrong twice here, considering the only aspect that he might have on his favor is weight, and who knows, Pereira has bounced back to something around 230lbs...after a MW fight, the man can cut some weight and still perform, LHW is peak Pereira.
 
Lol how can anyone root for this guy? Without a doubt he is skilled but he literally lucked his way into a TS without having to beat anyone in the top 3 and now he thinks he is unstoppable after getting the belt off of Glover who was at the end of his career. Can't wait for Poatan to humble him.
 
I'm not happy about it but I actually think he's right, I see him catching Alex early with a 1 2 down the middle and finishing him. Rooting for Alex to KO him instead but I get the feeling I'm going to be disappointed with the result
 
He certainly doesn't lack belief in himself lol can't see him getting past Poatan, what s ridiculous comeback fight after a long layoff.

Hill definitely has balls lol
 
For as good a puncher as Alex is, he hangs his hands absurdly low. And he doesn't have a granite chin either.

I could see a crafty Hill sneaking in a blistering overhand right and sparking him. Shades of Evans on Liddell.
 
Gilday said:
I'm not happy about it but I actually think he's right, I see him catching Alex early with a 1 2 down the middle and finishing him. Rooting for Alex to KO him instead but I get the feeling I'm going to be disappointed with the result
Click to expand...

This.

I'd hate it if it happens, but small gloves, big power, and straight boxing is bad news for kickboxers who fight with their chin up in the air.

People counting Hill out completely are dumber than Hill is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
  • Poll
ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
5K
jsbx45
jsbx45
BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
12K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News Alex Pereira wants Magomed Ankalaev next instead of Jamahal Hill
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
6K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
AmbassadorFright
Let's be real Alex doesn't have a chance against Jamahal
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
4K
OLD RED
OLD RED
svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
4K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,687
Messages
55,299,933
Members
174,720
Latest member
Tren.alvarez

Share this page

Back
Top