Mans prolly prefers 1st round finish means he gotta be 100% but handful a cash Jamahill will settle for 2rds a work bum ankle n all famDidn't he say some weeks ago that if it wasn't for that UFC 300 money, he wouldn't have taken the fight that soon after his surgery?
I'm not happy about it but I actually think he's right, I see him catching Alex early with a 1 2 down the middle and finishing him. Rooting for Alex to KO him instead but I get the feeling I'm going to be disappointed with the result