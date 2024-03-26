Hill's career retrospective :- Debut against Alex Davidson who was 0-1 at that time. Hill decisioned him. Alex went to 2-3 record now. E level win.- 2nd fight Hill TKO'ed Mike Johnson in his debut so very inexperienced fighter who later went 1-5 record. E level win.- 3rd fight he took on William Vincent who was 3-7 until their fight. Jamahal decisioned him. E level win- 4th fight - Dequan Townsend who was 19-7 until their fight. Very experienced and very hard to finish fighter. He is now 26-13 against medium level of competition. C- level win.- 5th fight - William Vincent rematch. Hill once again won. TKO via retirement - I don't know what happened but still E level win.- 6th fight - Alexander Poppeck - who was 9-2 when he fought Sweet Dreams. lost via TKO but later had nice career record 17-5 against medium level competition. Hill was his only KO loss. He also lost to Dusko Todorović by the way. C level win.- 7th fight - Darko Stosic - known fighter. Currently signed to KSW where he is quite good. Hill decisioned him. Darko has also loses to current UFC HW prospect Shamil Gaziev (who recently lost to Rozenstruick), current KSW champion Phil De Fries who is on fire (well lesser level of competition than in UFC...) and 2 C level LHW's in Nzechukwu (who recently lost to ghost of OSP) and Clark (who recently lost to not-so-good Prachnio and left UFC). And of course some little known fella whose name is Jiri Prochazka.He is currently 20-6 but when he fought Jamahal he was 13-3 which is nice. I would say this is B- level win. Stosić is hit and miss but I think he is generally good fighter.- 8th fight - NC against Klidson Abreu - originally it was first round KO for Hill but they overturned it to No contest due to Hill being tested positive for marihuana LOL. White Bear was 14-4 before this fight. His loses was against good competition undefeated at that time Gamzatov (who lost his 0 to Olek 3 years ago and didn't fight since then) but it was split decision. Ankalaev decisioned him (which happen to virtually everyone) and lost once to 2-2 can and to guy who recently lost to Vadim Nemkov.On the other hand Klidson has wins over Johnny Walker, Vadim Nemkov's brother - Viktor who isn't that bad and immortal Sam AlveyOverall I would say this is a nice win - not shady like Jon Jones - because marihuana aren't PEDs. I wouldn't count it as NC.B- level win.- 9th fight - OSP who was fading during that time. Very hit and miss fighter.- 10th fight - first loss to Paul Craig who is very inconsistent. Can submitt anyone during good day but could be KOed and outclassed because of his style.- 11th fight - First round KO win against Jimmy Crute - failed LHW prospect.- 12th fight - hilarious first round KO win againt Johnny Walker who is glass canon. WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT?!- 13th fight - fourth round TKO win against washed no-knees Thiago Santos in ugly fight.- 14th fight - decisioned old aged-overnight slow washed Glover for a belt. Teixeira was clearly off that night - slow, no-power, telegraphed takedowns which were easily fend-off. It was not second wind Glover who was on 6 fight winning streak who went toe to toe with Jiri and brutalized Jan (who also had off-night that night or brazilian is really bad match up for him but knowing big J weakness to takedowns I would say latter).SO summary - Hill's level of competition isn't the best. It consist of cans, low/mid level fighters or past-prime slash washed opponents.Does that mean that he sucks? No. He can show his potential.I think he matches up with elite Alex Pereira very well - he has KO power, nice hands and possibly can take him down.I can be also like Dustin/BSD situation - everybody was hyped about frenchman but his best win was... C+/B- level Frevola LOL.But he proved that he can hang with elites but isn't ready just yet because of his inexperience and possibly illness.Something similar can happen during this fight too because Alex is combat sports veteran and Hill is only officially 12-1.