Media Jamahal Hill can’t stop talking about Alex Pereira

If you ignore the knockout and the blantant lowblow in which Hill didn’t get a timeout, he was winning the fight.

 
If Jamahal can put Carlos away in impressive fashion and perhaps win another fight, he'll have people talking about him despite the protests that they won't be talking about him.
 
He came back from a severe injury and got stopped in controversial fashion. It's easy to see how he could fixate on it.
 
If the fight had a break due to a low blow , then Alex KO'd him immediately after the reset , he'd be crying a river over Alex milking it to get a break. Dude just complains endlessly and the internet lives in his head
 
Although there was ample time for Hill to address it, the ref dropped the ball big time. Signalled for time, that immediately halts the action, and is not resumed by the fighter themselves. It was amateur hour shit again.
 
Hill got the title by beating Johnny Walker and decisioning Glover. He is going to get forgotten by fans without making drama and is unlikely to get another real title shot with Alex and Jiri around.
 
Talking shit is how people get big fights. The more the hype builds the greater his chances of a rematch
It is true that its keeping their names linked, even if its makin him look like an asshat...Poatan is responding to it and the media is covering it.
 
Is he even thinking about Ulberg or looking past him, because that's a dangerous man he's about to step in the cage with. Regardless, I'm glad Hill got KTFO because he would be fucking insufferable had he won.
True but if he does beat Ulberg, he can def go on some venomous anti Poatan tirade that keeps his name in the money game..


"POATAN, more like POACAN, amirite???"
 
