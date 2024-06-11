Corrado Soprano
If you ignore the knockout and the blantant lowblow in which Hill didn’t get a timeout, he was winning the fight.
It is true that its keeping their names linked, even if its makin him look like an asshat...Poatan is responding to it and the media is covering it.Talking shit is how people get big fights. The more the hype builds the greater his chances of a rematch
this is NOT talking shit. This is being a bitter upset exgirlfriend.Talking shit is how people get big fights. The more the hype builds the greater his chances of a rematch
True but if he does beat Ulberg, he can def go on some venomous anti Poatan tirade that keeps his name in the money game..Is he even thinking about Ulberg or looking past him, because that's a dangerous man he's about to step in the cage with. Regardless, I'm glad Hill got KTFO because he would be fucking insufferable had he won.