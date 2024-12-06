Jamahal Hill breaks down altercation with Poatan

So he explained that he didn't put the gloves on because he gets paid to fight, but then says they could've fought without gloves, then follows that up with why would I fight him there and lose money... Doesn't really make sense does it?

And why did he step up to Alex in the first place?

This guy is a cartoon character
 
13Seconds said:
So he explained that he didn't put the gloves on because he gets paid to fight, but then says if he wanted to they could've fight without gloves, then follows that up with why would I lose money... Doesn't really make sense does it?

And why did he step up to Alex in the first place?

This guy is a cartoon character
Cartoon characters makes more sense. Lol
 
<puhlease>


Even that YouTuber who pranked Chiwiwis has bigger bawls than Jimilhil
 
hahaha

Man, Hill is the gift that keeps on giving. Dude is just so incredibly dumb.
 
This guy is a can inside and outside the cage.
 
He’s lying -

Following all the online trash you approached him with “ we’re not on twitter anymore” he fist bumps you to which you respond with “ I’m ready” ( this can clearly be heard ) he offers you to fight and then he’s the one in the wrong?
<YeahOKJen>

Whatever lets you sleep at night. You offered nothing in your bout against him to warrant a rematch.
 
Poatan knocked the damn braincells outta this guys head.
 
