Jamahal Hill breaks down altercation with Poatan - ** UPDATED - was prepared to go BAREKNUCKLE

‘You can get put to sleep for real’
Oh yeah buddy
UPDATE;
More BEFF for the stew y'all
lol, Hill don’t know his elbow from his assholeJesus help us all.
Cartoon characters makes more sense. LolSo he explained that he didn't put the gloves on because he gets paid to fight, but then says if he wanted to they could've fight without gloves, then follows that up with why would I lose money... Doesn't really make sense does it?
And why did he step up to Alex in the first place?
This guy is a cartoon character
I think Hill KO's Jiri, I'll be happy if I'm wrong.Once Jiri finishes him, he will be gone from the media. Hopefully.
I have this feeling that Jiri will mess him up bad. I’ve been wrong many times, so we’ll see. Looking forward to that one for sure.I think Hill KO's Jiri, I'll be happy if I'm wrong.