Jamahal Hill breaks down altercation with Poatan - ** UPDATED - was prepared to go BAREKNUCKLE

So he explained that he didn't put the gloves on because he gets paid to fight, but then says they could've fought without gloves, then follows that up with why would I fight him there and lose money... Doesn't really make sense does it?

And why did he step up to Alex in the first place?

This guy is a cartoon character
 
13Seconds said:
So he explained that he didn't put the gloves on because he gets paid to fight, but then says if he wanted to they could've fight without gloves, then follows that up with why would I lose money... Doesn't really make sense does it?

And why did he step up to Alex in the first place?

This guy is a cartoon character
Cartoon characters makes more sense. Lol
 
He’s lying -

Following all the online trash you approached him with “ we’re not on twitter anymore” he fist bumps you to which you respond with “ I’m ready” ( this can clearly be heard ) he offers you to fight and then he’s the one in the wrong?
<YeahOKJen>

Whatever lets you sleep at night. You offered nothing in your bout against him to warrant a rematch.
 
