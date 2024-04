I do think Herb haa an issue with moving in to cause a break in the action and then stopping half way through. He did that exact thing in Anderson Silva vs Bisping.



He stepped in to pause the action and give Bisping his mouthpiece back, Bisping stopped fighting. Then Herb retreated after already moving in, Bisping looked at him like "wtf?" And that's when Anderson got him with that flying knee.



That's not what happened here though. Poatan specifically and explicitly stopped him from pausing the action.