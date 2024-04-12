Jamahal Hill’s last 3 opponents were Brazilian and has dominated them

Hill’s last three opponents were Brazilian and finished two. The Glover fight he dominated. Despite Glover being old, he beat Jan and dominated Jiri before he got submitted. Hill fought Glover’s style and worked him on the feet.



I’m not rooting for Hill in this fight, but I’m also not doubting him against Alex. I will not be surprised if he finishes Alex. Knowing that he beat excellent Brazilian strikers especially Santos and Glover could mean two things:



1) He’s confident that he can stand and bang with an elite Glory champion, or

2) He’ll be even hungrier for a KO with that $300k bonus