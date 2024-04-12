Jamahal Hill’s last 3 opponents were Brazilian and has dominated them

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
3,646
Reaction score
828
Hill’s last three opponents were Brazilian and finished two. The Glover fight he dominated. Despite Glover being old, he beat Jan and dominated Jiri before he got submitted. Hill fought Glover’s style and worked him on the feet.

I’m not rooting for Hill in this fight, but I’m also not doubting him against Alex. I will not be surprised if he finishes Alex. Knowing that he beat excellent Brazilian strikers especially Santos and Glover could mean two things:

1) He’s confident that he can stand and bang with an elite Glory champion, or
2) He’ll be even hungrier for a KO with that $300k bonus
 
{<jordan}

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Hill will shock us all one way or the other. Either he is getting the knock out or he will be knocked out. This fight is a win win situation for the fans and just bleed gods.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
4K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
12K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
S
Jiri is coming off a 16 month layoff and has had only 1 fight in the last 2 and a half years
Replies
7
Views
623
MigitAs
MigitAs
Kowboy On Sherdog
Now Fully Healthy, Jamahal Hill Vows to 'Show Dominance' in UFC 300 Headliner
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
3K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jamahal Hill Responds to Criticism of UFC 300 Headliner: 'It’s Crazy to Me'
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
4K
666
666

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,780
Messages
55,381,478
Members
174,754
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top