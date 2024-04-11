Jamahal Hill’s Footwork (Edit: omg wdyk footwork does actually matter lol)

He outboxed the living hell out of Glover. Glover couldn’t track his footwork, get his angles or even throw his combinations to get his takedown attempts in.

Glover made Jan and Jiri panic by the pressure so his offensive footwork is sharp and his boxing is good enough to crack those 2.



Hills style is ugly for sure but he’s very smart with his shot selection and his angles are slick.

Ugly does not equal low level. Anderson Silva also had ugly strikes but he was able to pull off wins because of his striking IQ.



I’m picking Pereira but discrediting Hill is odd to me.