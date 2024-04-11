Jamahal Hill’s Footwork (Edit: omg wdyk footwork does actually matter lol)

Fatback96

Fatback96

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
7,809
Reaction score
14,899

Jamahal Hill’s footwork is the farthest thing from orthodox boxing footwork. Straight legs, crossing his feet constantly, dragging his rear leg when throwing the rear hand, flat footed plodding, etc.

This all seems like a terrible idea against the first good leg kicker he’s ever fought, especially after coming off the Achilles injury, which are said to be career ending injuries.

https://x.com/MigClass/status/1777397313738088774



Edit: This thread is even funnier now lol
 
Last edited:
markg171 said:
It's almost like Pereira is the better striker and that's why many people are picking him.
Click to expand...
On paper Pereira is a bettet striker than everyone. With that said, I can't remember anyone beating up Hill on the feet.

I'd favor Hill if it wasn't for the uknown injury recovery factor.

He's younger, more athletic, very durable. People sleep on Hill.
 
GoshiShun17 said:
With that said, I can't remember anyone beating up Hill on the feet.
Click to expand...
Well...his run up was kind of weak. Jimmy crute who had just lost to Smith. Walker who had just lost to Santos. Thiago Santos who just lost to Ankalaev and was 1-4 going into that one. And then old man Glover who had just lost to Jiri. No one I would call an elite striker honestly.
Jan or Jiri would've given us some good insight on how good his stand up really is.
 
GoshiShun17 said:
On paper Pereira is a bettet striker than everyone. With that said, I can't remember anyone beating up Hill on the feet.

I'd favor Hill if it wasn't for the uknown injury recovery factor.

He's younger, more athletic, very durable. People sleep on Hill.
Click to expand...
Hill got outboxed by post prime Thiago Santos and OSP lol Hill would only start having success in those fights when they got tired because they’re old.
 
GoshiShun17 said:
On paper Pereira is a bettet striker than everyone. With that said, I can't remember anyone beating up Hill on the feet.

I'd favor Hill if it wasn't for the uknown injury recovery factor.

He's younger, more athletic, very durable. People sleep on Hill.
Click to expand...
well his last 4 wins are from fighters coming off losses.

Last time he fought a top guy coming off a win it was paul craig and he lost.
 
Every "good boxer" in MMA does the same shit. JDS, Stipe, you name it. The caliber of striking in MMA just isn't as high as striking only sports and honestly that kinda makes alot of sense.

Just look at what Poatan has been able to accomplish just off of being big enough to be hard to takedown lol
 
He outboxed the living hell out of Glover. Glover couldn’t track his footwork, get his angles or even throw his combinations to get his takedown attempts in.
Glover made Jan and Jiri panic by the pressure so his offensive footwork is sharp and his boxing is good enough to crack those 2.

Hills style is ugly for sure but he’s very smart with his shot selection and his angles are slick.
Ugly does not equal low level. Anderson Silva also had ugly strikes but he was able to pull off wins because of his striking IQ.

I’m picking Pereira but discrediting Hill is odd to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,062
Messages
55,403,203
Members
174,760
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top