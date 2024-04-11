Jamahal Hill’s Footwork (Edit: omg wdyk footwork does actually matter lol)

Fatback96
Jamahal Hill’s footwork is the farthest thing from orthodox boxing footwork. Straight legs, crossing his feet constantly, dragging his rear leg when throwing the rear hand, flat footed plodding, etc.
This all seems like a terrible idea against the first good leg kicker he’s ever fought, especially after coming off the Achilles injury, which are said to be career ending injuries.
