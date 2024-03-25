Jamaha Hill hasn't fought any of the big dogs yet

Pereira is new to the weightclass and he has already been more tested than Hill that has been there for a while now

Hill still hasn't fought any big dog from the division, his last fights were against almost 40yo out of his prime Thiago Santos and 43yo Texeira.

While Pereira just got to the division and taking on the big dogs right away. He fought Jan right away and then Jiri. Back to back.

Pereira is going to be the first big dog Jamaha Hill is fighting

Just pointing it out since Hill swears he is the big dog from the division, he is not.
Pereira is going to put the paws on him!
 
LHW has been a shit show since DC retired.
Post USADA jones was just a point fighter.
The division is still trying to sort itself out with the title changing so much.

with all this being said, bet the underdogs
 
Arguebly true but I don't think you could say Hill was ducking anyone, I think its moreso the higher level LHW's tend to be a bit of closed shop fighting each other so rankings are not lost.

He was just working his way into the top of the division and got an early title shot due to circumstance.
 
TS just obsessed with “Big Dogs”

giphy.gif
 
How was Glover not a big dog? He was champion and was beating Jiri on the cards before getting subbed in the 5th. Was literally ranked second in the division when Hill fought him.
 
nobody in mma has a dog in them except izzy (had to steal this line)

but, respect old man glover, dude would be a perennial defender if he didn't fight in the DC and Bones era. Obviously, its not the most polished win but Hill deserves the title shot just because he vacated the belt imo
 
Jiri is going to beat Rakic and eventually make his way back to a LHW TS. I hope it's a rematch vs Pereira.
 
Nobody in MMA has themselves in a dog except Izzy. (Fixed for you)
 
Not sure how much of a big dog Santos was at the time. I know he was still top 5 (also, he was 38 at the time), but he just barely righted a 3 fight losing streak by getting a terrible and competitive win over Walker

Glover was absolutely a big dog, if just a really old one. I do think, at that age, you are at the risk of just suddenly being not able to keep up, but I also think it'd be disingenuous to say the guy who just lost his belt is not a good win.

Past those 2? Yeah, not a single impressive thing Hill has done, and I would very easily rank Poatan's Jan and Jiri wins well over those 2, if not arguably Hill's entire UFC career.

And yet he is new to 205 in MMA
 
JAMAHAL HILL IS WITH THE BIG DAWGS NOW YE BRUTHER

AND HES GUNNA GET SMOKED

OCTOBER SIXTH
 
Agreed. Problem is, if Rakić snatches a win, Jiri instantly becomes an overrated hypejob. It is the Sherdog way.
 
Last edited:
