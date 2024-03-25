Jamaha Hill hasn't fought any of the big dogs yet

Ladder Master said: Pereira is not new to 205. He was a LHW that was fighting 185ers. Click to expand...

Not sure how much of a big dog Santos was at the time. I know he was still top 5 (also, he was 38 at the time), but he just barely righted a 3 fight losing streak by getting a terrible and competitive win over WalkerGlover was absolutely a big dog, if just a really old one. I do think, at that age, you are at the risk of just suddenly being not able to keep up, but I also think it'd be disingenuous to say the guy who just lost his belt is not a good win.Past those 2? Yeah, not a single impressive thing Hill has done, and I would very easily rank Poatan's Jan and Jiri wins well over those 2, if not arguably Hill's entire UFC career.And yet he is new to 205 in MMA