Jamaha Hill hasn't fought any of the big dogs yet

Geniusss
Pereira is new to the weightclass and he has already been more tested than Hill that has been there for a while now
Hill still hasn't fought any big dog from the division, his last fights were against almost 40yo out of his prime Thiago Santos and 43yo Texeira.
While Pereira just got to the division and taking on the big dogs right away. He fought Jan right away and then Jiri. Back to back.
Pereira is going to be the first big dog Jamaha Hill is fighting
Just pointing it out since Hill swears he is the big dog from the division, he is not.
Pereira is going to put the paws on him!
