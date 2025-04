The internal war that has weakened the Sinaloa Cartel has only strengthened its main rivals, but the pressure from the United States to capture its leader, along with the discovery of the Teuchitlán ranch, has refocused attention on the brutal organization ​

ALEJANDRO SANTOS CID

Mexico -

MAR 31, 2025 - 08:46 BRT

CJNG expands its power​





“They have infiltration in all the prosecutor’s offices, state and federal, and Jalisco’s is no exception.”

- What does those Cartel monsters want from us?

- They want Sega to re-launch the Dreamcast, sir!

- The Cartels are really upset with the new Snow White movie.

They said they're feeling bad if that whats their drugs does to people mind!

“To date, the government hasn’t shown any new attitude or ideas to combat the cartels,”

CJNG: Mexico’s Most Dangerous Cartel.





adds Chris Dalby, author of

A battle broke out on the border between the Mexican states of Jalisco and Michoacán on March 16. In Guadalupe de Lerma, near where it all began, the first casualties fell . Desperate audio recordings began arriving at the barracks: “Help, help, help! We need help here at the entrance to Tanhuato. They have us in a damned truck. They attacked us on Highway 45.”Amid the words, dry fire could be heard. From the operation bases, calmer voices issued orders, in contrast to the frantic ones coming from the front lines: “Zamora and Ocotlán, support for Vista Hermosa, they’re attacking at the entrance to Tanhuato.Apparently, there are several trucks.”Four soldiers, two National Guard members, and three hitmen were killed. After the shootings, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) blocked roads and set vehicles on fire. Three days later, 190 miles away, in Autlán de Navarro — one of the cartel’s epicenters — the army counterattacked by land and air, with the support of three helicopters. Two more National Guard members were killed.Mexico is tightening its grip on the CJNG. These two days of violence highlight the intensifying war against the cartel, which had managed to stay under the radar in recent months. The internal war within the Sinaloa Cartel, between the Chapitos and Mayo factions, had drawn the attention of the Claudia Sheinbaum administration, with the president’s security czar, Omar García Harfuch, focusing on the city of Culiacán. With daily massacres and bodies dumped in the streets, the Sinaloan city was the priority.These internal communications, to which EL PAÍS has had access, grew increasingly urgent: “He’s moving people to Tanhuato, dude, it’s getting ugly. They just killed B., dude, they killed B. along with another oneMeanwhile, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — led by Nemesio Rubén “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes — took advantage of the situation to strengthen its position while its main rival bled itself dry. But the discovery of the Izaguirre ranch in Teuchitlán — where the CJNG kidnapped, murdered, and tortured its victims, with evidence suggesting the use of crematoriums to dispose of their bodies — has made El Mencho and his crew a priority target once again.Pressure from the United States to bring down the kingpin has also continued. U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico if it doesn’t curb the flow of illegal migrants and fentanyl trafficking, which the White House has made a top priority. The CJNG, along with the Sinaloa Cartel, is heavily involved in the production and distribution of fentanyl . President Sheinbaum attempted to appease Trump by handing over 29 leaders of various criminal organizations.Now, Sheinbaum will need a new strategy to satisfy Washington’s demands the next time they sit down to negotiate. And there will be one: following a meeting between Sheinbaum and Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, this Friday in Mexico, Noem stated that “there is still much work to be done.” El Mencho’s head — the DEA’s most-wanted target, with a $15 million bounty on it — would be the perfect trophy.It won’t be an easy battle. “The CJNG has impressive strength. State officials are very vulnerable to their threats,” says a security source.Eduardo Guerrero, general director of Lantia Intelligence, a consulting firm specializing in organized crime, agrees: “The fight against Jalisco will gain new momentum, but the challenge is colossal because the CJNG has done nothing but consolidate its power in the last year. It has expanded and strengthened. In places like Veracruz, especially from the center to the south, it has a quasi-monopoly.” Guerrero believes that, with increased government pressure, the cartel will strengthen its strongholds: Jalisco, Guanajuato, and Michoacán.There is a widespread belief among experts that the intensified persecution of the CJNG and El Mencho is more a response to pressure from the United States and a society exhausted by violence, shaken like never before by the horrors of Teuchitlán, than to a genuine initiative by federal and state governments.“El Mencho has always been a very high-profile target. Now I see that they’re putting in a great effort to stop him,” says a source familiar with the operations. “The situation is forcing them to. Before, there was no will. You can’t operate with that level of impunity without the authorities turning a blind eye.”Iliana Padilla Reyes, an academic at the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Querétaro, believes that Sheinbaum “didn’t fully address the problem until Trump arrived.”“They’re going to encounter resistance because the Jalisco government hasn’t shown any desire to confront the cartel, but I think they’re going to be dragged down by the intertia of events,” Guerrero adds.Cecilia Farfán-Méndez, head of the North American Observatory for the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, agrees: “There’s a lot of pressure to produce results from the Trump administration,” but these are “very traditional actions against drug trafficking.”Essentially, this includes arrests of high-profile figures and seizures.Padilla Reyes makes a similar argument: “This strategy of going after the leaders is media-driven and sends a political message, but it paves the way for other leaders. As long as there isn’t a firm strategy to go all out, we’ll just be playing a media game.”He argues that neither the cartel’s finances nor the political structure sustaining it are being targeted: “On the contrary, the messages have been about maintaining the pacts. There’s no coordinated social effort with state and municipal governments to generate diagnoses that would allow us, to begin with, to understand the causes in all these territories. They continue to be desk-based policies that aim to generate numbers for reports, not to understand what makes young people eager to join the war in Sinaloa or Jalisco.”