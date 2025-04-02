BY FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Updated 3:10 PM BRT, April 1, 2025

How the Jalisco cartel recruits

- Heey. My name is Lupita, i want a former military or Law enforcement as a husband!

For that last category, authorities say the cartel uses social platforms — they’ve identified at least 60 pages — to offer fake job opportunities, especially as security guards, with weekly salaries of $600, well above the average for such positions. Once they have the applicants, they force them to join the cartel.



One recruit who reportedly survived the ranch has said that the cartel picked up recruits at bus stations under false pretenses and took them to the ranch where they were trained for a month in the use of weapons in addition to fitness training, Mexico’s Public Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said. Those who refused or tried to escape were beaten, tortured and killed.

The cartel’s structure​

How the cartel expanded​

Ties to authorities and security forces​