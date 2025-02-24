Jalen Hurts and Teammates Clear Stance on Visiting Donald Trump at White House After POTUS Cancelled Previous Eagles Visit Jalen Hurts and the Eagles reportedly say 'no' to a White House visit after their Super Bowl win. Here's why.

On January 26, Donald Trump was quick to congratulate the Chiefs after their conference championship win, but he was uncharacteristically quiet about the Eagles' win earlier that day. Fans couldn't help but imagine him seething about 'The Birds' going to the Super Bowl. Even leading up to the Chiefs versus Eagles, it was clear that the first sitting president to attend the big game was rooting for the red team. However, history tells us that there was so much more to the whole story; Especially after 'The Iggles' dominantly won LIXBut let us go back to 2018. LII witnessed Philadelphia win, 41-33 against New England. For decades, it's been a tradition for the Super Bowl-winning team to visit the President, but that year, something surprising took place. Trump had canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House.In a statement, he explained: "They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country." But this is in the past. With the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win, will they visit the White House?Pericles (an Athenian statesman) once said, "Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you." And that seems to be the case with the Eagles. As per 'The Sun', a well-placed insider revealed that discussions between the Eagles' players and the front office reached a conclusion that it would be a "massive no" to accept the White House visit invitation.Further, an unnamed player reportedly stated that "pretty much everyone" was on the same page with regard to their refusal. "We represent a city and a state that is pushing for equal rights, respect, and values that respect every human being.""We won't forget what happened and the criticism we received for taking a stand against racism, and we won't back down from our values of respect, integrity, and equality."Further, an unnamed player reportedly stated thatwas on the same page with regard to their refusal.The tradition of the winners visiting the White House was started by the 39th President of the U.S., Jimmy Carter. Since then, most Super Bowl-winning teams have continued to take a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The tradition, which began with NFL championships, later extended to other sports championships as well.The reason Jalen Hurts and the Eagles might not agree to visit the White House is the bitter past they share with President Trump that dates back to 2018. At that time, athletes across several sports were showing solidarity in protest against systemic racism in America by kneeling during the national anthem.