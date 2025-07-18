Crime Jake Shields and Alex Jones Discuss Trump, Netanyahu, Epstein and What the Hell Is Actually Happening to America

cliffs---
In the first 3 minutes of this thing, more truth bombs are dropped than y'all prolly get over here in a year.



And I hope before all the whining comes in about antisemitism, nazis and Hitler, you at least listen to their own words and judge for yourselves.

Are we at a critical time in history? Can anything be done?

"America will never be destroyed from the outside.
If we falter and lose our freedoms;
it will be because we have destroyed ourselves from within"​
---Attributed to Abraham Lincoln (the exact wording is not in Lincoln's writings; it echoes the main point of his 1838 Lyceum Address)
 
