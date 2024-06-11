BoxerMaurits
Agreed, but it would be interesting to know which left hand is stronger, Pereira's or Jake Pauls. Both transcendent in MMA context.Jake would absolutely wreck Perry. No MMA fighter in the world can standup with Paul. He has rag-dolled a few UFC legends already.
Is tyson supposed to be out that long?I doubt Paul want to sit out almost a year. Seems to want to stay very active.
Why risk the Mike Tyson fight and face Mike Perry just months before?
Dumb move by the "influencer".