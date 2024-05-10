Jake Paul was right about Dana

F

fighters_respect

1)

Jake Paul slams Dana for saying he sets up the fights fans want to see, but didn't set up Jones V Ngannou.

Source:

(Now it's Jones V Aspinall)

2)

Paul would have quit boxing and joined UFC if Dana White increased fighter pay and helped fighter's with healthcare.



3)

Jake Paul slams Dana again for fighter pay, healthcare and for increasing PPV costs to fans but not fighter pay.





Please note: in order to compete with the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight. UFC 303 (McGregor v Chandler) Will have some of the highest ticket prices in UFC history.

4)

Jake Paul slams Dana White for trashing Nate Diaz but still keeping him in the UFC to revive Conor McGregor.





(McGregor v Chandler anyone)

5)

Jake Paul slams Dana White for focussing on Powerslap social media views





6)

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren paid Jake Paul more than any UFC fighter in history except Conor or Khabib.



7)
Mike Perry was sleeping in his car during the UFC, common knowledge on this board around 2020
(Post in thread 'UPDATE: [Divorced] Mike Perry that ain’t cho wife! O_O' https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/update-divorced-mike-perry-that-ain’t-cho-wife-o_o.4098350/post-159737367)

But goes to BKFC and is well paid

My take: Jake was right. Tony Ferguson wouldn't be used as a pawn v Pimblett, after not getting a title shot in a 12 fight win streak, where Notorious was inactive for 500 days, if Dana white followed everything Jake Paul asked for. The UFC have a lot of control so you hear everyone saying "Thanks Hunter and Dana."
 
Imagine this fight but twenty years ago.

Dana would be in his prime ready to box just like vs Tito.
Jake would be 7 years old.

Im willing to bet Dana smokes him in those circumstances.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
meanwhile Jake is trying to fight a 60 yr old while putting an insane amount of rules to favor him even though he's 27 and gassed up...

is normal
I'm really sorry but in Jake's view he's probably giving Mike money. After Mike's career was done.

If people like Ben Askren fight Paul - Dana mentions the age difference every time. Yeah Dana, they're fighting at that age because of the fighter pay and promoters taking a lot money. When Ben Askren was in his prime Dana waited until Ben Askren nearly had arthritis as a wrestler to hire him in UFC.
 
fighters_respect said:
I'm really sorry but in Jake's view he's probably giving Mike money. After Mike's career was done.

If people like Ben Askren fight Paul - Dana mentions the age difference every time. Yeah Dana, they're fighting at that age because of the fighter pay and promoters taking a lot money. When Ben Askren was in his prime Dana waited until Ben Askren nearly had arthritis as a wrestler to hire him in UFC.
lol, in Jake's view he's looking at Mike Tyson like his next ticket to relevancy because Mike Tyson is known worldwide. it has nothing to do with trying to help him out with money or whatever, Mike seems to be doing pretty good making money with all the podcasts and marjiuana shit he's got going.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
lol, in Jake's view he's looking at Mike Tyson like his next ticket to relevancy because Mike Tyson is known worldwide. it has nothing to do with trying to help him out with money or whatever, Mike seems to be doing pretty good making money with all the podcasts and marjiuana shit he's got going.
I think Mike Tyson's punch could break a rib even at 58. To me it's a harder fight than any before it. And on Netflix. After this, Jake will have more capital, and the biggest platform in the world, to take on the oppression of fighter pay in the UFC. Also Jake Paul did offer to fight Masvidal in the UFC and Dana didn't book it.
 
Good Christ, that guy writes like a 3rd grader. The date on the first tweet is like a week after he had multiple rape allegations against him, and he's scheduled to get hopped up on steroids to fight a 60 year old man. Maybe that's not the best guy to listen to about integrity.
 
Fake Paul, that steroid abusing, cro magnon man! So weird how one can be a fan of his....just don't get it.
 
El Panteron said:
I get Dana's a little bitch but you do REALLY expect me to read a whole ass post of Jake Paul writing shit? Why???
If Jake Paul beats Tyson he will do something to make everyone like him again, as they would all hate him. That could involve fighter pay in the UFC

The UFC act like everyone has to train since childhood to be a pro. Then pay them low.

It'd okay for Paddy Pimblett as even vs Jared Gordon he says it's a win and he's got lots of UK kid fans and sponsors.

When Jake Paul, who started training after being a Youtuber, is making a lot more money, and asking Dana White to fix this.

Why did Fedor not sign for the UFC? Because even then Fedor wasn't getting the pay he wanted from UFC. Clearly, Pride, gave the pay Fedor wanted. It isn't the highest level fights if you don't pay for the best athletes.
With low pay the best athletes all go to other sports.

As the UFC didnt pay for Fedor, the UFC market things like Francis punching power same as a Ford, and Miocic GOAT, then Francis went to boxing and got completely flattened. Will Francis ever be the same fighter? It all comes down to pay. Not paying for the best athletes and best fights.
 
Tapatio said:
Fake Paul, that steroid abusing, cro magnon man! So weird how one can be a fan of his....just don't get it.
You gotta admit, it's at least entertaining watching the dude try to cling to his hair.
 
