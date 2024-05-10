Jake Paul was right about Dana

fighters_respect
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2024
- Messages
- 56
- Reaction score
- 133
1)
Jake Paul slams Dana for saying he sets up the fights fans want to see, but didn't set up Jones V Ngannou.
Source:
(Now it's Jones V Aspinall)
2)
Paul would have quit boxing and joined UFC if Dana White increased fighter pay and helped fighter's with healthcare.
3)
Jake Paul slams Dana again for fighter pay, healthcare and for increasing PPV costs to fans but not fighter pay.
Please note: in order to compete with the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight. UFC 303 (McGregor v Chandler) Will have some of the highest ticket prices in UFC history.
4)
Jake Paul slams Dana White for trashing Nate Diaz but still keeping him in the UFC to revive Conor McGregor.
(McGregor v Chandler anyone)
5)
Jake Paul slams Dana White for focussing on Powerslap social media views
6)
Jake Paul vs Ben Askren paid Jake Paul more than any UFC fighter in history except Conor or Khabib.
7)
Mike Perry was sleeping in his car during the UFC, common knowledge on this board around 2020
(Post in thread 'UPDATE: [Divorced] Mike Perry that ain’t cho wife! O_O' https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/update-divorced-mike-perry-that-ain’t-cho-wife-o_o.4098350/post-159737367)
But goes to BKFC and is well paid
My take: Jake was right. Tony Ferguson wouldn't be used as a pawn v Pimblett, after not getting a title shot in a 12 fight win streak, where Notorious was inactive for 500 days, if Dana white followed everything Jake Paul asked for. The UFC have a lot of control so you hear everyone saying "Thanks Hunter and Dana."
Jake Paul slams Dana for saying he sets up the fights fans want to see, but didn't set up Jones V Ngannou.
Source:
(Now it's Jones V Aspinall)
2)
Paul would have quit boxing and joined UFC if Dana White increased fighter pay and helped fighter's with healthcare.
3)
Jake Paul slams Dana again for fighter pay, healthcare and for increasing PPV costs to fans but not fighter pay.
Please note: in order to compete with the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight. UFC 303 (McGregor v Chandler) Will have some of the highest ticket prices in UFC history.
4)
Jake Paul slams Dana White for trashing Nate Diaz but still keeping him in the UFC to revive Conor McGregor.
(McGregor v Chandler anyone)
5)
Jake Paul slams Dana White for focussing on Powerslap social media views
6)
Jake Paul vs Ben Askren paid Jake Paul more than any UFC fighter in history except Conor or Khabib.
7)
Mike Perry was sleeping in his car during the UFC, common knowledge on this board around 2020
(Post in thread 'UPDATE: [Divorced] Mike Perry that ain’t cho wife! O_O' https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/update-divorced-mike-perry-that-ain’t-cho-wife-o_o.4098350/post-159737367)
But goes to BKFC and is well paid
My take: Jake was right. Tony Ferguson wouldn't be used as a pawn v Pimblett, after not getting a title shot in a 12 fight win streak, where Notorious was inactive for 500 days, if Dana white followed everything Jake Paul asked for. The UFC have a lot of control so you hear everyone saying "Thanks Hunter and Dana."
Last edited: