Jake Paul was right about Dana

If Jake Paul beats Tyson he will do something to make everyone like him again, as they would all hate him. That could involve fighter pay in the UFCThe UFC act like everyone has to train since childhood to be a pro. Then pay them low.It'd okay for Paddy Pimblett as even vs Jared Gordon he says it's a win and he's got lots of UK kid fans and sponsors.When Jake Paul, who started training after being a Youtuber, is making a lot more money, and asking Dana White to fix this.Why did Fedor not sign for the UFC? Because even then Fedor wasn't getting the pay he wanted from UFC. Clearly, Pride, gave the pay Fedor wanted. It isn't the highest level fights if you don't pay for the best athletes.With low pay the best athletes all go to other sports.As the UFC didnt pay for Fedor, the UFC market things like Francis punching power same as a Ford, and Miocic GOAT, then Francis went to boxing and got completely flattened. Will Francis ever be the same fighter? It all comes down to pay. Not paying for the best athletes and best fights.