News Jake Paul vs Mike Perry is official for July 20th

Who wins?

I doubt Paul want to sit out almost a year. Seems to want to stay very active.
 
Why risk the Mike Tyson fight and face Mike Perry just months before?

Dumb move by the "influencer".
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Jake would absolutely wreck Perry. No MMA fighter in the world can standup with Paul. He has rag-dolled a few UFC legends already.
Agreed, but it would be interesting to know which left hand is stronger, Pereira's or Jake Pauls. Both transcendent in MMA context.
 
Black9 said:
Why risk the Mike Tyson fight and face Mike Perry just months before?

Dumb move by the "influencer".
Perry could KO Jake in the first 10 seconds of the first round and the Tyson fight would still be there.
 
