Most likely under pro rules , Joshua holds no belts so he’s free from any commitment not that it didn’t stop Fury from fighting an unranked boxer with no record as a champion. LolNot gonna happen. Joshua doesn’t need Jake’s money and isn’t gonna agree to exhibition/sparring match. This is where any negotiations are gonna fall apart
Most likely under pro rules , Joshua holds no belts so he’s free from any commitment not that it didn’t stop Fury from fighting an unranked boxer with no record as a champion. Lol
Not gonna happen. Joshua doesn’t need Jake’s money and isn’t gonna agree to exhibition/sparring match. This is where any negotiations are gonna fall apart
Jake’s management is pushing for a real match , Jake doesn’t care if he loses and Joshua isn’t going to hurt him enough for concern vs the profit Jake will see .I dont see Joshua or Hearn agreeing to anything other than a proper fight. Jake isn’t gonna agree to that
RIP Jake Paul?Wtf.
If it happens, let’s hope they’ll fight for real.