Major props ? I think anyone in this section would fight Joshua unless they are multi millionaires .

This will hurt Joshuas outlook, Jake is not a heavyweight pro boxer and AJ is wasting time here if he does this he’ll only give Fury ammo here resume wise bc Jake is on Tommy Fury level. .
 
Not gonna happen. Joshua doesn’t need Jake’s money and isn’t gonna agree to exhibition/sparring match. This is where any negotiations are gonna fall apart
Most likely under pro rules , Joshua holds no belts so he’s free from any commitment not that it didn’t stop Fury from fighting an unranked boxer with no record as a champion. Lol
 
Most likely under pro rules , Joshua holds no belts so he’s free from any commitment not that it didn’t stop Fury from fighting an unranked boxer with no record as a champion. Lol
I dont see Joshua or Hearn agreeing to anything other than a proper fight. Jake isn’t gonna agree to that
 
What the fuck is Paul thinking? That he can hang with the elite heavies?

Is it the decision over 58 y.o. Tyson that made him believe this or what? Oh my god.
 
Not gonna happen. Joshua doesn’t need Jake’s money and isn’t gonna agree to exhibition/sparring match. This is where any negotiations are gonna fall apart
I don't think Jake minds cashing out & getting knocked senseless for a big bag of money. Yeah he'll get clowned online if AJ flattens him as expected but he'll be laughing to the bank.
 
I dont see Joshua or Hearn agreeing to anything other than a proper fight. Jake isn’t gonna agree to that
Jake’s management is pushing for a real match , Jake doesn’t care if he loses and Joshua isn’t going to hurt him enough for concern vs the profit Jake will see .

I think the fight’s ridiculous bc Jake’s own performances ( he can box a little ) but he’s shown his limits more then his wins amount to , if he had better power I’d be a little interested but ? I don’t see anything thats a threat to any top hw boxer , if they wear real boxing rules gloves it’s a 100 to 1 mismatch.

I’m not even remotely interested but I’ll watch bc it’s free if it happens .
 
if this actually does happen, AJ has a chance to do something really, really funny here
if he KO's Jake stiff he will be beloved by the boxing world
 
If Jake doesnt dust Joshuas glass jaw inside of 30 seconds you know Eddie Hearn has rigged the thing. Time for someone to retire the dosser.
 
This will be a legitimate sporting contest if ever there was one.


Won't happen.
 
How bad will the boxing community cope if Jake Paul beats Anthony Joshua?
 
I just read the managers statement a couple of days ago. Joshua is preparing for his final fight. That was the latest word on that.
 
