Jake paul should challenge kron next

No way!! He should challange 57 year old Royce Gracie or 66 year old Dan Severn to a boxing match. Show the world how a spoild rich kid with all the training resources in the world can beat up another old ass fighter past their prime.
 
Kron doesn't deserve that or any other sort of payday.

He's a white belt BJJ guy with a famous last name. That's it. He's trash.
 
khaotiic said:
No way!! He should challange 57 year old Royce Gracie or 66 year old Dan Severn to a boxing match. Show the world how a spoild rich kid with all the training resources in the world can beat up another old ass fighter past their prime.
Click to expand...
Lol. You accomplish more if you didn't spend the past 10 years posting once per year.
 
Who the fuck is Kron except for his last name? Jake should have tried to fight Masvidal. But since he's apparently going back to the UFC, Jake should angle for a fight with KSI.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,070
Messages
56,626,487
Members
175,316
Latest member
TDBar

Share this page

Back
Top