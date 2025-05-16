Kowboy On Sherdog
Paul and Chavez Jr., son of former three-division world champ Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., will trade leather in a Dazn pay-per-view card on June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The two met at a press conference on Wednesday, where Paul promised to prove his doubters wrong and embarrass Chavez.
“I’m going to shock the world once again and prove how good I am, how powerful I am,” Paul said. “This is his toughest fight to date. And I’m going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does.”
Initially a YouTuber-turned-boxer, Paul started gaining attention when he knocked out former One Championship king Ben Askren in a boxing match. “The Problem Child” has since made a successful business out of fighting and mostly beating legendary boxers and MMA fighters well past their prime. Paul has victories over the likes of Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and most recently Mike Tyson. His only professional loss came against Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy Fury.
Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. boasts a 54-6-1 pro record and has traded leather with the likes of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and other world-class fighters. The 39-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Uriah Hall.
