Jake Paul.... "Mr. Classy" Tell's Booing crowd to STFU after boxing win.

Quoting from Fox News

"Jake Paul told a booing crowd to "shut the fuck up" after defeating former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision on Saturday night in Anaheim, California.

"All the boos are words, and actions speak louder than words, so y'all can shut the fuck up!" Paul said in the postmatch interview while making taunting gestures to the crowd. "I'm hip, I'm really hip, I just beat your boy's ass, easy work, year five, wait till I get going even more motherfuckers!""

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/jake-paul-tells-booing-crowd-shut-f-up-beating-julio-cesar-chavez

Fucking clown...
 
These fights are so obviously fixed. JCC Jr. literally did nothing for the first half of the fight, and only once he was solidly down on the cards did he start throwing and outclassing Paul.

Most of Pauls fights look strange like this.
 
