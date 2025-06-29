Jake Paul.... "Mr. Classy" Tell's Booing crowd to STFU after boxing win.

ultra321
It's Cain on a Horse!!!!! Why? Nobody knows.....
Quoting from Fox News
"Jake Paul told a booing crowd to "shut the fuck up" after defeating former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision on Saturday night in Anaheim, California.
"All the boos are words, and actions speak louder than words, so y'all can shut the fuck up!" Paul said in the postmatch interview while making taunting gestures to the crowd. "I'm hip, I'm really hip, I just beat your boy's ass, easy work, year five, wait till I get going even more motherfuckers!""
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/jake-paul-tells-booing-crowd-shut-f-up-beating-julio-cesar-chavez
Fucking clown...
