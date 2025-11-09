Jake Paul Claims Alex Pereira’s Team Is Interested in Boxing Match

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
133,428
Reaction score
269,744
GettyImages-1441092312.jpg

Jake Paul claims the UFC is getting in the way of a potential boxing matchup against Alex Pereira.

Paul was scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition boxing matchup on a Netflix card on Nov. 14 in Miami. However, the fight fell through after Davis was sued by his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel for aggravated battery, among other charges.



Paul is on the lookout for new opponents to headline a Netflix boxing card by the end of the year. “The Problem Child” is eyeing Terence Crawford , Ryan Garcia, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk, KSI and Alex Pereira.

Paul claims to have had initial conversations with Pereira’s team regarding a potential boxing match. While Pereira’s team is allegedly interested, Paul claims the UFC is getting in the way.

"His team is down [to do the fight],” Paul told ESPN. “I think the only thing preventing it is the UFC and if these guys can get out of their contracts to fight me. It would be a massive fight at some point, and I know he's down to make it happen.”

MVP Exec: It’s the Perfect Fight to Show Jake’s Dominance​


Dana White hasn’t let UFC fighters compete in boxing since Conor McGregor’s loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While fans are likely to favor Pereira against Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, co-owner of Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, believes White might have a different opinion. Bidarian claims White would have no issue with UFC fighters fighting Paul if he thought that they could beat him.

"I think that is a perfect fight to further show Jake's dominance over the best of the best in MMA,” Bidarian said. “I think many would dismiss it and say Pereira would kill Jake Paul, but somebody should ask [UFC CEO] Dana White and see what he says. If Dana White ever actually felt comfortable that one of his martial artists could beat Jake Paul, he would 100 percent endorse it because no matter what Dana may say, there'd be nothing he would enjoy more than seeing Jake Paul lose.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Jake Paul Claims Alex Pereira’s Team Is Interested in Boxing Match

Jake Paul claims the UFC is getting in the way of a potential boxing matchup against Alex Pereira.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
Dana is going to be pissed Alex's people are even talking about this when he is under UFC contract and Dana has made it clear time and time again the Conor thing was a one-off for guys under contract. I expect this to result in no Bones fight, no White House for Alex, and probably Alex on the shelf until he agrees to fight Ulberg or rubber match Ank. We may never see Alex fight in the UFC again because of this.
 
jeskola said:
Dana is going to be pissed Alex's people are even talking about this when he is under UFC contract and Dana has made it clear time and time again the Conor thing was a one-off for guys under contract. I expect this to result in no Bones fight, no White House for Alex, and probably Alex on the shelf until he agrees to fight Ulberg or rubber match Ank. We may never see Alex fight in the UFC again because of this.
Click to expand...

Assuming Jake Paul isn't lying <lol>
 
Pereira is 38. All he needs is a few more years and some more losses before Jake Paul wants to fight him for real.
 
Why doesn't Paul just sack up and actually fight a current pro boxer in his weight division?

Yabadabaev said:
the world is falling apart is that ai ass in your gif?
Bivol smokes him
Click to expand...

Av woman has an adequate rear mass to be classified as a ba-donk-a-donk.
 
Not gonna happen, ever lol. Perreira would kill him as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Report: UFC vets being considered to replace ‘Tank’ Davis against Jake Paul
4 5 6
Replies
109
Views
4K
Intermission
I
Wormwood
Usyk Wants to Fight Jake Paul in the UFC
2
Replies
20
Views
492
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO
ComfortablyNumb55
Jake Paul is absolutely great and I respect him so much...
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Ibm
Ibm
jeskola
PFL Jake Paul leaving PFL
2
Replies
31
Views
856
David Street
David Street

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,627
Messages
58,450,683
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top