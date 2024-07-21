For reference, Tenshin fought in MMA for a bit and he got starched by Floyd. Tenshin had a better kickboxing career than Alex in my opinion, and Tenshin got into boxing exclusively now, and if he was the same size, Tenshin would obliterate Paul.
But Alex isn't like that. He hasn't been training boxing. He doesn't have blitzing speed that would overwhelm guys like Tenshin either. Alex strikes a certain way. I don't think it will fly at a high level.
It would be a different story if Alex got into boxing, and then fought Paul. It would be no contest. But Alex is getting older, and he doesn't have the luxury of that.
This would be a hard fight to call in my opinion. Paul is trash, but it depends on who you compare him to.