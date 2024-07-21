I don't want to see this. Jake Paul sucks balls, but not sure how this one goes.Alex is already a legend, might be the best MMA striker right now if not the all time, at least in the conversation, but he's not a world class boxer either in my opinion.If they are equal in size, I don't know if Jake is bigger,I'd slightly favour Jake just by having just boxed whereas Alex though he I'm sure boxed in training hasn't but been competing in MMA and kickboxing.I'd say it isJake -120Pereira +100Also, Jake has a lot more room to get better, still.At the end of the day, Jake Paul is not a good boxer. But I don't know if Pereira is necessarily a better boxer in a boxing ring. Alex boxes and kickboxes and strikes a certain way. And Jake Paul can seem to only box a certain way. I don't know if Alex is a better boxer in 8 or 10 rounds boxing match.