Media Jake Paul calls out Alex Pereira

I am by no means a Jake Paul fan. Not in the slightest. I detest this guy. He's an awful person. With that being said he's legit good in the ring. And as much as MMA fans dont want to admit it, MMA fighers ARE NOT GOOD BOXERS. Boxing and striking in MMA are two totally different things. thats why boxers cant do well in MMA. He'd likely win.
 
JustforBROCK said:
Poatan was a 2x Glory Champion, he is legit in striking outside of the mma format.
 
JustforBROCK said:
I was with you until here.

Poatan not only has the size and frame advantage, but he's also not just some MMA guy with limited striking experience.

I think his kickboxing experience, although obviously not 1:1, would be enough for me to confidently bet my kids college fund on Alex.
 
We all know why his other cherry picked fights against washed guys worked , and of course none of this matters to the extent that compared to boxing MMA is just such a different sport and skill set ... BUT if Jake Paul ko's a prime or even semi prime Peiera in boxing ring I will concede that its a terrible look for the UFC and the sport of MMA as a whole .

Won't happen Paul would die but hey I'm just putting that out there.

I must confess I genuinely would wanna see this garbage though ha.
 
JustforBROCK said:
You do realize Peiera is a championship kick boxer with one of the deadliest left hooks just in general right.
 
Attaboy..

Call out a fighter, that might actually knock you into next year. But is under an ironclad UFC contract.

What a fucking cowardly, bogus, lowlife, G-Ball.

1721582528776.gif
 
andgonsil said:


Who wins?
I don't want to see this. Jake Paul sucks balls, but not sure how this one goes.





Alex is already a legend, might be the best MMA striker right now if not the all time, at least in the conversation, but he's not a world class boxer either in my opinion.

If they are equal in size, I don't know if Jake is bigger,

I'd slightly favour Jake just by having just boxed whereas Alex though he I'm sure boxed in training hasn't but been competing in MMA and kickboxing.

I'd say it is
Jake -120
Pereira +100

Also, Jake has a lot more room to get better, still.

At the end of the day, Jake Paul is not a good boxer. But I don't know if Pereira is necessarily a better boxer in a boxing ring. Alex boxes and kickboxes and strikes a certain way. And Jake Paul can seem to only box a certain way. I don't know if Alex is a better boxer in 8 or 10 rounds boxing match.
 
If money will make it happen. I don't see any reason why Pereira will decline it. Its money.
 
Is Jake aware that Pereira isn't a 170 guy...
 
For reference, Tenshin fought in MMA for a bit and he got starched by Floyd. Tenshin had a better kickboxing career than Alex in my opinion, and Tenshin got into boxing exclusively now, and if he was the same size, Tenshin would obliterate Paul.

But Alex isn't like that. He hasn't been training boxing. He doesn't have blitzing speed that would overwhelm guys like Tenshin either. Alex strikes a certain way. I don't think it will fly at a high level.

It would be a different story if Alex got into boxing, and then fought Paul. It would be no contest. But Alex is getting older, and he doesn't have the luxury of that.

This would be a hard fight to call in my opinion. Paul is trash, but it depends on who you compare him to.
 
