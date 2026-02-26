"why do you wha-wha-wha-wha why do you" - Lil Topturo
Jake Paul pretty much owned him.
There's really no comeback to that quip, and it's entirely true. It's embarrassing for the sport.
Topuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.
With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
Topuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020 as a last minute replacement on 1 week's notice. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.
With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
To be fair English isn't even Topuria's native language, not surprising he may have some difficulties in a quick paced back and forth squabble.
Ok thanks DanaTopuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020 as a last minute replacement on 1 week's notice. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.
With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
It's difficult to convey the absurdity of this all.Ok thanks Dana