Media Jake Paul argues with Ilia Topuria over fighter pay: "Dana White is your DADDY!!"

All the UFC guys should speak out and band together. Never going to happen unfortunately.
 
Topuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020 as a last minute replacement on 1 week's notice. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.

With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
 
SuwoopBangin said:
There's really no comeback to that quip, and it's entirely true. It's embarrassing for the sport.
it's embarrassing that grown ass adults willingly participate in their own financial ruin. what's crazy is these guys are supposed to be the toughest people in the world and a pink boxercise coach just strongarm them like bitches
 
EndlessCritic said:
Topuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.

With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
Yes, and Conor Benn who has less than half the social media followers he does, is getting paid 15 million.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Topuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020 as a last minute replacement on 1 week's notice. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.

With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
yeah except nobody cares until the pie charts match up to the NBA and the NFL and every other sport. that's how this argument goes every time.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Topuria was a literal nobody when he came to the UFC in 2020 as a last minute replacement on 1 week's notice. And it wasn't until he KO'ed Hall in 2021 that anyone even paid serious attention to him.

With the help of the UFC, and based on talent, he's managed to go from absolute nobody to a 7 figure paid athlete. And he has the UFC to thank for that. And thanks to the UFC, his paydays are only getting bigger.
Ok thanks Dana
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
Ok thanks Dana
It's difficult to convey the absurdity of this all.

People are whining about the top paid fighters by sports. Who cares if fighter X is only making $2mil per year in MMA, whereas fighter Y is making $10mil in boxing.

I don't care about what the top 1% of guys are making. What we should be caring about is the fighter pay of the guys ranked 10-100, and whether they are being fairly compensated.
 
Listening to these two idiots go back and forth is so annoying lol
 
Uh, he literally said he had 1 fight last year, and Jake Paul's response is "then why weren't you on the Sportico top 100 list"? Because the bottom of the list is $38M, and the guy had to play in like 40 games to get it, and Topuria competed for a grand total of 2:27 in 2025.
 
Also. Jake Paul has traction because the powers that be (if you know, you know) give him more —> attention, money, power, matchups etc…

Beating old retired MMA fighters in boxing and losing to a real professional in boxing doesn’t mean anything in combat sports.

He’s talking like he’s the A side but in reality he’s only the A side because he brings in a lot of money for the folks who prop him up and make money off his events - not based off skills.

Ilia makes his money purely based off skills - no one knows who he is lol - and most fans are in those seats because of UFC not strictly Ilia.

Same thing with Adin Ross - he’s a famous podcaster by design. There is nothing exceptional about him. He just gets the right push and support from wealthy individuals.
 
Jake trying to help Ilia escape the Plantation or just make him look the fool?
 
