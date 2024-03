Haha he censored his belly button because that's considered private area. I am formerly muslim so this man is more serious about his religion than the damn Dagestanis fake muslims. It's pretty clear in the religion that below the knee to above the navel is considered private parts for male muslims.



I am not religious but this is less objectionable than Vitor thank Jesus for helping him leave his opponent twitching on the ground with a traumatic brain injury.