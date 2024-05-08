Media Jake Hadley absolutely shredded days ahead of weigh in

I wonder if he's delusional enough to think he looks "jacked"

Imagine being that scrawny at ~130lbs tops
 
Weight cutting is such a weird and shitty part of MMA.
 
usernamee said:
I wonder if he's delusional enough to think he looks "jacked"

Imagine being that scrawny at ~130lbs tops
To be fair, nobody called him jacked. He's definitely shredded.
 
HuskySamoan said:
He looks 7-8% body fat. Almost everyone is going to look scrawny that lean. Dudes well built for a small fella.
A natty will have trouble sure. But there is a big fucking difference between being 125lbs and a 170lbs guy being 8%.
 
HuskySamoan said:
He looks 7-8% body fat. Almost everyone is going to look scrawny that lean. Dudes well built for a small fella.
You can't possibly think he's well built

If anyone who works out a few times a week cuts down that low he will look something like that. There's very little muscle mass.
 
usernamee said:
A natty will have trouble sure. But there is a big fucking difference between being 125lbs and a 170lbs guy being 8%.
Of course but he's also what, 5'6? He's well belt dude, not everyone needs to be jacked.

 
usernamee said:
You can't possibly think he's well built

If anyone who works out a few times a week cuts down that low he will look something like that. There's very little muscle mass.
he looks like Bruce Lee back in the day. He looks strong and fast, he isn't competing at bodybuilding
 
HuskySamoan said:
Of course but he's also what, 5'6? He's well belt dude, not everyone needs to be jacked.

5'7 it says. Being short is even worse because that means he would have an easier time being more muscular.

I never said everyone needs to be jacked. You said he's well built lol and I disagreed.
 
Get that guy some apple sauce pouches. Is he fighting in the 78lb division?
 
You could knock him over with a fucking feather. I couldn't even hit him if I wanted to, he's so fuckin little.
 
