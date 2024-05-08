To be fair, nobody called him jacked. He's definitely shredded.I wonder if he's delusional enough to think he looks "jacked"
Imagine being that scrawny at ~130lbs tops
He looks 7-8% body fat. Almost everyone is going to look scrawny that lean. Dudes well built for a small fella.
A natty will have trouble sure. But there is a big fucking difference between being 125lbs and a 170lbs guy being 8%.
he looks like Bruce Lee back in the day. He looks strong and fast, he isn't competing at bodybuildingYou can't possibly think he's well built
If anyone who works out a few times a week cuts down that low he will look something like that. There's very little muscle mass.
Of course but he's also what, 5'6? He's well belt dude, not everyone needs to be jacked.