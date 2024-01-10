Yikes! I had a feeling they were gonna do this. Stylistically this is one of the most dangerous match-ups for Shamil at this stage of his career. He is an all-pressure guy and a bit hittable even at the best of times. He is a JBG disciple, it's why we love him. Typically the fighters he struggles with are dudes with good footwork and an active jab who throw plenty of kicks... but I've also seen him get caught by counter hooks. While Jairzinho might have low output and be a bit plodding a lot of the time, his timing & accuracy are absurd he has all of these strikes I just mentioned in his wheelhouse. To his credit, while Shamil has gotten stung, he's never been KO'd in his pro or amateur career. He is incredibly rugged with loads of heart... but I don't know that "heart" factors into a fight with Rozenstruik; Bigi Boy has the touch of death. He could very well be the first to crack Gaziev's chin.



If Shamil goes right at Rozenstruik the same way he did to Buday, it'll be a game of rocket tag that likely ends inside the first round. Maybe Shamil clips Jairzinho the way Volkov and Ngannou did before pouncing on him and finishing the job. Or maybe Rozenstruik angles out, stings him with a piston of a jab and then murders him with a check hook as Shamil tries to crash distance throwing bombs. Both outcomes seem about equally as likely to me if Gaziev tries to approach this like an idiot.



IMO, Shamil needs to make it dirty. He needs to take a page out of the playbook of Blaydes and Almeida while also remembering the success he himself was able to enjoy against the last dangerous kickboxer he fought in Kornilov. Shamil wrestled early and often in that fight, used a lot of clinch control against the cage, etc. My only worry is that Gaziev gassed pretty bad in that fight, despite managing to win the Decision. Shamil's gas tank is suspect at the best of times and trying to sustain a grappling-heavy pace for 15 minutes will only tax it more... and Rozenstruik carries his power late. I think Shamil is good at finding second winds and has put a heavy focus on his strength & conditioning lately (especially with the time spent at ATT lately)... so hopefully that would be enough. Ideally he's able to find a happy middle ground where he establishes the threat of the grappling early, puts Rozenstruik in a defensive shell, and either finishes Jairzinho on the mat/against the fence or uses the set-ups provided by said grappling to land something big on the feet.



I'll ride with Shamil here obviously, but this is a big step up and a very scary one for me as a fan. I wouldn't favor either guy by more than like a 60% margin.