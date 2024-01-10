News Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev set for headline on March 2

Who wins?

Hard fight to call. I'm not very high on Rozenstruik but he does a great job of bullying none elite HW's. His shot selection can be too passive but he's got a great left hook and is very slick at finding openings despite throwing only potshots he's also great at feinting and his power/strength is enough to keep most HW's honest until he's ready to unleash a blitz.
Gaziev seems to put the pressure on heavy early so it'll be interesting to see if he's physical enough to force Rozenstruik out of his comfort zone like Volkov did or if he's technical enough to hide his entries and avoid the sneaky left hook. I don't know Gaziev outside his Buday beatdown but dealing with a cardio based HW is a lot different than dealing with a power based one in Rozenstruik.


I'm picking Gaziev because new blood at HW will be interesting but the only thing I'm certain of here is Rozenstruik will land some baby leg kicks at some point as he usually does.
 
Yikes! I had a feeling they were gonna do this. Stylistically this is one of the most dangerous match-ups for Shamil at this stage of his career. He is an all-pressure guy and a bit hittable even at the best of times. He is a JBG disciple, it's why we love him. Typically the fighters he struggles with are dudes with good footwork and an active jab who throw plenty of kicks... but I've also seen him get caught by counter hooks. While Jairzinho might have low output and be a bit plodding a lot of the time, his timing & accuracy are absurd he has all of these strikes I just mentioned in his wheelhouse. To his credit, while Shamil has gotten stung, he's never been KO'd in his pro or amateur career. He is incredibly rugged with loads of heart... but I don't know that "heart" factors into a fight with Rozenstruik; Bigi Boy has the touch of death. He could very well be the first to crack Gaziev's chin.

If Shamil goes right at Rozenstruik the same way he did to Buday, it'll be a game of rocket tag that likely ends inside the first round. Maybe Shamil clips Jairzinho the way Volkov and Ngannou did before pouncing on him and finishing the job. Or maybe Rozenstruik angles out, stings him with a piston of a jab and then murders him with a check hook as Shamil tries to crash distance throwing bombs. Both outcomes seem about equally as likely to me if Gaziev tries to approach this like an idiot.

IMO, Shamil needs to make it dirty. He needs to take a page out of the playbook of Blaydes and Almeida while also remembering the success he himself was able to enjoy against the last dangerous kickboxer he fought in Kornilov. Shamil wrestled early and often in that fight, used a lot of clinch control against the cage, etc. My only worry is that Gaziev gassed pretty bad in that fight, despite managing to win the Decision. Shamil's gas tank is suspect at the best of times and trying to sustain a grappling-heavy pace for 15 minutes will only tax it more... and Rozenstruik carries his power late. I think Shamil is good at finding second winds and has put a heavy focus on his strength & conditioning lately (especially with the time spent at ATT lately)... so hopefully that would be enough. Ideally he's able to find a happy middle ground where he establishes the threat of the grappling early, puts Rozenstruik in a defensive shell, and either finishes Jairzinho on the mat/against the fence or uses the set-ups provided by said grappling to land something big on the feet.

I'll ride with Shamil here obviously, but this is a big step up and a very scary one for me as a fan. I wouldn't favor either guy by more than like a 60% margin.
 
Safton said:
My only worry is that Gaziev gassed pretty bad in that fight, despite managing to win the Decision. Shamil's gas tank is suspect at the best of times and trying to sustain a grappling-heavy pace for 15 minutes will only tax it more... and Rozenstruik carries his power late.
Click to expand...
That's ironic considering his last name.
 
When will the main event be announced for this card?
 
Fight Professor said:
That's ironic considering his last name.
Click to expand...

It's actually pronounced "Gah-zeev", or at least that's how I've heard most people pronounce it. But trust me, you're not the first one I've heard make the pun saying how he should be called "Gas-ee-ev" after seeing him huffing and puffing during a fight.

svmr_db said:
Pretty big step up in opposition here for Gaziev, not very often a fighter gets a ranked opponent in their second fight.
Click to expand...

He arguably got one already. Buday was officially #15 at the time the fight was booked, but slipped out of the rankings shortly before the fight itself happened and was replaced by Rodrigo Nascimento. So technically speaking Gaziev didn't beat a ranked opponent on fight night, but the promotion's intentions were clear.

Dana talked about "Throwing Gaziev right into the mix" because of his skill set/resume/experience or whatever after signing him on DWCS, which sort of implied this kind of career path... but I didn't make anything of it at the time. Dana says that about a lot of DWCS signees... only to then force-feed them a bunch of cans expecting them to go on a four-fight win streak before there's any talk of ranked opposition, lol. Looks like he and the matchmakers actually meant it this time.
 
BJJ4Tone said:
Gaziev by being an A-level athlete (volleyball)
Click to expand...

Fuck you, I wanted to make this joke but I was saving it. For the record, this is my most begrudging of likes!
 
This is an awesome fight. Gaziev is relentless but not a takedown machine. Jair can end you with a well placed counter.


Great fight
 
a6458fea-159c-44ed-abe1-9972eac1af3e_text.gif
 
Not messing around with Shamil, right into the top 15. he should run over Jairzinho who is a gatekeeper for the up and coming HWs.

He wins this then its on to a top 8-10 guy and then the top dogs in the div.
 
I genuinely wonder who pays to attend these cards in person. I wouldn't go and see this if it was free in my living room and the majority of fight night cards are like that now. Seriously, who pays to watch these?
 
I'm going with Gaziev by TKO (takedown&GnP).
 
