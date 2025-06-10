News Jairzinho Rozenstruik signs with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing, set to debut on June 14 — event features 11 ex-UFC fighters

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    3
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
13,183
Reaction score
45,871
Jairzinho Rozenstruik was originally set to headline DBX2 against Power Slap athlete Devon Schwan, but will now face Muay Thai / MMA fighter Victor Cardoso instead:




The event features 11 former UFC fighters:

Rozenstruik, Caceres, Kakhramonov, Nicholson, Clark, Hawes, Palatnikov, Trinaldo, Moraes, Salmon, and Saldana.
(the post below says 8, but I noticed they missed a few):




Jairzinho’s longtime head coach, Michael Babb (who trained many accomplished Kickboxing and MMA fighters), sadly passed away just two weeks ago on May 31, at the age of 60 after a courageous battle with cancer since September last year.

May he rest in peace.
Hopefully Bigi Boy can deliver a knockout in his honor 🙏🏾





@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db

@Violent Violin

@rorschach51

@BoxingMMA

@Todd498
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,455
Messages
57,403,057
Members
175,692
Latest member
SoftGi

Share this page

Back
Top