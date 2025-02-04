BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,586
- Reaction score
- 43,431
Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer part of the UFC-roster, but according to reports, he wasn’t even informed before the decision was made.
Despite his recent loss to Sergei Pavlovich in Saudi Arabia, Jairzinho still had three fights left on his contract.
However, as journalist Cole Shelton reports, the UFC exercised its contractual right to terminate the agreement immediately—a clause they can invoke following a fighter’s defeat (in most cases).
‘Bigi Boy’ made his UFC debut in 2019 as an undefeated MMA fighter, also bringing with him an impressive Kickboxing record of 76-8 (64 KO).
Over the years, the Surinamese Heavyweight competed 15 times under the UFC banner, securing 9 wins and headlining six events in the process.
Now, with his UFC run officially over, he departs with a professional MMA record of 15-6 (13 KO).
What’s next for the 36-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik?
Should he explore free agency in promotions like PFL / ONE Championship, or could we see him return to his Kickboxing roots?
Despite his recent loss to Sergei Pavlovich in Saudi Arabia, Jairzinho still had three fights left on his contract.
However, as journalist Cole Shelton reports, the UFC exercised its contractual right to terminate the agreement immediately—a clause they can invoke following a fighter’s defeat (in most cases).
‘Bigi Boy’ made his UFC debut in 2019 as an undefeated MMA fighter, also bringing with him an impressive Kickboxing record of 76-8 (64 KO).
Over the years, the Surinamese Heavyweight competed 15 times under the UFC banner, securing 9 wins and headlining six events in the process.
Now, with his UFC run officially over, he departs with a professional MMA record of 15-6 (13 KO).
What’s next for the 36-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik?
Should he explore free agency in promotions like PFL / ONE Championship, or could we see him return to his Kickboxing roots?
@Liverkick-king56
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Jon!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Jon!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin