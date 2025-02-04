  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Jairzinho Rozenstruik reveals he had 3 fights left on his UFC contract before being cut without notice

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer part of the UFC-roster, but according to reports, he wasn’t even informed before the decision was made.

Despite his recent loss to Sergei Pavlovich in Saudi Arabia, Jairzinho still had three fights left on his contract.
However, as journalist Cole Shelton reports, the UFC exercised its contractual right to terminate the agreement immediately—a clause they can invoke following a fighter’s defeat (in most cases).

‘Bigi Boy’ made his UFC debut in 2019 as an undefeated MMA fighter, also bringing with him an impressive Kickboxing record of 76-8 (64 KO).
Over the years, the Surinamese Heavyweight competed 15 times under the UFC banner, securing 9 wins and headlining six events in the process.

Now, with his UFC run officially over, he departs with a professional MMA record of 15-6 (13 KO).

What’s next for the 36-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

Should he explore free agency in promotions like PFL / ONE Championship, or could we see him return to his Kickboxing roots?👇🏽





I'd love to see him come back to kickboxing to get some fat boy fights (Glory), but its probably not happening. My guess is PFL gives him 100-300k to fight there.
 
PWXnwK.gif


I know the last fight was boring as hell, but Sergei did fuck all either. He only lost to Gane, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Sergei, Ngannou. I mean, I said this in the other thread, but why would you cut a guy like that? Heavyweight division is rather thin already as is. He only ever lost to the best of the best, I know some were saying he's gatekeeper. Trust me you, when you finish HW Overeem in the fifth round, you are way better than a gatekeeper.

933f60e6e8a049e1dcaa88da2007ca90d8c06a88.gif


I mean shit like this is why I make thread like these.
JustOnce

Thread 'Facing easier competition in UFC'

UFC's sheer refusal to sign the best talents, biased match-making/tomato-can cherry picking, and influx of MMA talents from the around world seem to make this possible.

For instance, MVP's toughest fights of his career so far has been Lima and Storley. He's 1-2 against them, but in my opinion, should've been 0-3.

Look at Storley, no one really knows about the guy, but this guy is probably as good as prime Colby and no one will really remember the guy in a few years. The guy ran into absolute monsters in Amosov and Musaev, who's probably better than half the top 10 in UFC, only losses of...
UFC just don't care man, it's pretty fucked up. I guess they are too busy sucking off Donald Trump though, I guess priorities.
 
UFC contracts are such bullshit. They can cut a fighter after a loss but the fighter doesn't have the same freedom. Yet the UFC considers fighters as "independent contractors" to prevent the UFC from giving them healthcare etc.
 
Kinda bizarre. There were a lot of comments in the PBP about him being boring, but he's really just patient when it's necessary. A lot of quick KOs on his record, and not a lot of decisions, win or lose.

I'm chalking this up to refusing to hold a Saudi's hand, and they snapped their fingers at Dana, who ran over to hold said hand, and promised he'd get rid of Jairzinho.
 
He's fought in RIZIN in the past, who seem to be gearing up for a HWGP, he'd be a nice addition.
 
