Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer part of the UFC-roster, but according to reports, he wasn’t even informed before the decision was made.Despite his recent loss to Sergei Pavlovich in Saudi Arabia, Jairzinho still had three fights left on his contract.However, as journalist Cole Shelton reports, the UFC exercised its contractual right to terminate the agreement immediately—a clause they can invoke following a fighter’s defeat (in most cases).‘Bigi Boy’ made his UFC debut in 2019 as an undefeated MMA fighter, also bringing with him an impressive Kickboxing record of 76-8 (64 KO).Over the years, the Surinamese Heavyweight competed 15 times under the UFC banner, securing 9 wins and headlining six events in the process.Now, with his UFC run officially over, he departs with a professional MMA record of 15-6 (13 KO).What’s next for the 36-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik?Should he explore free agency in promotions like PFL / ONE Championship, or could we see him return to his Kickboxing roots?