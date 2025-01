Sure he can best Aspinall. A lot of things have to go right for him and I don't think it's very likely though.



Tom knows what he's doing on the ground, is a much better striker, more dangerous on top than Jailton is, way more dangerous on the feet, is more durable and has a much better chin, younger, faster more athletic etc.



Aspinall has most of the advantages, but that doesn't account for anything sometimes, so we'll see.