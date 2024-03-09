Jailton Almeida's streak

dog y
The original dog
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2009
- Messages
- 12,111
- Reaction score
- 4,812
How amazing is Jailton?
15 fight winning streak including MW, HW, LHW.
Undefeated at LHW and HW.
Went straight from MW to HW, then dropped back to MW, moved to LHW, then moved to HW. Dropped to LHW for one fight, back to HW and did so again before settling at HW, where he's been completely dominant.
