Was a good fun fight. On the feet Jailton threw some hard shots, but on the ground, it seem like he didnt hit him w lighter strikes, just get the guy into a bad position. He had him flattened out, but then the guy just quit. He didnt try to get himself out. The ref def did the right thing by stopping it there. You cant complain about a stoppage when the guy is lying face down and not moving and getting hit