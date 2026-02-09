  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Jailton Almeida OFFICIALLY Moving Down to 205/LHW

Bobby Boulders said:
Unless he figures out how to fight standing, even just serviceably, idc which weight class he's in
I thiughtbhis striking didn't look too bad during his last fight, he was just too tentatiive with it and not using it to set up his grappling, while also not using his grappling to set up the striking.
 
Literally anyone with BJJ defense as good as Volkov can beat the dude if he doesn't even do the light taps that pretend to be strikes. What a weird fighter, because he's clearly skilled with takedowns, but just seems to struggle doing much with higher caliber fighters. LHW is filled with strikers though so we'll see.
 
fortheo said:
I thiughtbhis striking didn't look too bad during his last fight, he was just too tentatiive with it and not using it to set up his grappling, while also not using his grappling to set up the striking.
Perhaps he's trying. I will admit that the card the other night is the first I've missed in years, I only caught the last two rounds of the Horiguchi fight, so idk exactly how Jailton looked. One post that stood out about his performance that I saw yesterday was along the lines of, "Jailton sucks ass when he isn't able to lnp." It kinda lined up with what I already know about his striking.

I honestly hope he gets it figured out, bc I want to like him. His grappling is very good, and he's an athletic guy. He's going to have to be willing to hurt people, it seems like he has a mental thing and doesn't want to cause damage, would rather opt for control and submissions.
 
He went as far as he could go exploiting HW's lack of grappling ability and now he's calling it quits and going back down lol. This is the best move for him, he's too scared to trade with the big HW's and he obviously can't do anything to them if they have good TDD or are competent on the ground.

Anyone remember when people were saying Almeida secretly had K-1 level striking and he was just not wanting to show his hand by not using it?

{<jordan}
 
he's one dimensional and even his grappling aint all that

terrible clinch wrestling

all he has is bjj
 
It's the right move for sure, but the fact that he's making the move after getting getting held in the clinch by Kuniev is hilarious
 
