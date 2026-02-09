Unless he figures out how to fight standing, even just serviceably, idc which weight class he's in
Perhaps he's trying. I will admit that the card the other night is the first I've missed in years, I only caught the last two rounds of the Horiguchi fight, so idk exactly how Jailton looked. One post that stood out about his performance that I saw yesterday was along the lines of, "Jailton sucks ass when he isn't able to lnp." It kinda lined up with what I already know about his striking.I thiughtbhis striking didn't look too bad during his last fight, he was just too tentatiive with it and not using it to set up his grappling, while also not using his grappling to set up the striking.
He’s got no route now that he’s been exposed multiple timesSounds like Jailton knows he's got quicker route to gold at 205lbs.