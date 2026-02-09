fortheo said: I thiughtbhis striking didn't look too bad during his last fight, he was just too tentatiive with it and not using it to set up his grappling, while also not using his grappling to set up the striking. Click to expand...

Perhaps he's trying. I will admit that the card the other night is the first I've missed in years, I only caught the last two rounds of the Horiguchi fight, so idk exactly how Jailton looked. One post that stood out about his performance that I saw yesterday was along the lines of, "Jailton sucks ass when he isn't able to lnp." It kinda lined up with what I already know about his striking.I honestly hope he gets it figured out, bc I want to like him. His grappling is very good, and he's an athletic guy. He's going to have to be willing to hurt people, it seems like he has a mental thing and doesn't want to cause damage, would rather opt for control and submissions.