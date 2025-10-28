Media Jailton Almeida has been dropped by his coaches

TR1 said:
He will take Putin and Zelensky down and hold them in place until they agree to a ceasefire.

Dana will comment "Never EVER leave a war in the hands of the diplomats".
He could do it.

Zelenski is fuckin tiny.

Putin is a judo black belt
(not sure how legit or if he got it before he was super powerful and connected ??)

Putin is also short though.

Could get messy but worth a shot.


I am pretty confident there is a Russian MMA org like fight circus that would be happy to put them all in a cage.

I'd watch.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Damn, getting dropped by your coaches as a ranked fighter is really something. Especially at HW.
Seems like he wasn't listening to staff. Is there anywhere we can hear his corner audio from the last fight?
I want to hear the corner audio too. Even if we had it though it's probably in Portuguese.

This seems so outrageous I'm not sure I even believe it.
 
Aurelian said:
I want to hear the corner audio too. Even if we had it though it's probably in Portuguese.
I got people...
mackenzie-dern-bjj-723x375.jpg
 
Tbh i think he probably should have got the decision over Volkov the other night if you just look at how similar fights have been scored over the years. But considering hes been in the ufc for over 4 years now and the potential he had from the start id say his development is pretty underwhelming. A change of scenery is probably a good thing for him at this point.

Maybe someone can teach him how to use his grappling to be more lethal. Cause hes basically a blanket when he gets in there with a high level opponent.
 
CrimsonFan said:
Tbh i think he probably should have got the decision over Volkov the other night if you just look at how similar fights have been scored over the years. But considering hes been in the ufc for over 4 years now and the potential he had from the start id say his development is pretty underwhelming. A change of scenery is probably a good thing for him at this point.

Maybe someone can teach him how to use his grappling to be more lethal. Cause hes basically a blanket when he gets in there with a high level opponent.
Less significant strikes than minutes of control time is criminal
1761620821150.png
 
This is a tragedy. Jailton gets crucified for executing take downs and controlling his opponent while Merab gets praised for attempting 50 ineffective takedowns that his opponents stand right up from.
