13Seconds said: I think Ganes anti grappling is super underrated. People act like he didn't just outclass a strong grappler.

I get the impression his TDD won't look nearly as good against faster HWs with good singles and doubles. Like how it didn't look good against Ngannou. The guy he last fought is slow and gets most of his takedowns from the clinch and doesn't have very good singles and doubles.