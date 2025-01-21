Jai Opetaia (#1 boxer) and Tazhudinov (#1 wrestler) in MMA?

fries in the bag
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 71
- Reaction score
- 133
Jai Opetaia = #1 cruiserweight boxer (200 lbs)
Akhmed Tazhudinov = #1 P4P freestyle wrestler / olympic champion 2024 (97 kg = 214 lbs)
So many people complain talent pool in Light Heavyweight is weak.
What better way to recruit new talent and fresh faces once Alex Pereira retires?
Enter the #1 boxer Jai Opetaia, and #1 wrestler Akhmed Tazhudinov.
Would they do well if they wanted to switch to MMA?
Akhmed Tazhudinov = #1 P4P freestyle wrestler / olympic champion 2024 (97 kg = 214 lbs)
So many people complain talent pool in Light Heavyweight is weak.
What better way to recruit new talent and fresh faces once Alex Pereira retires?
Enter the #1 boxer Jai Opetaia, and #1 wrestler Akhmed Tazhudinov.
Would they do well if they wanted to switch to MMA?