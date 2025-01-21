Jai Opetaia (#1 boxer) and Tazhudinov (#1 wrestler) in MMA?

Doctor Grudge said: Its his age that makes him a good prospect. He can basically do anything at this point.



Being insanely good at wrestling (like world champion level) at that point doesn't really have that great of a correlation with being a good fighter. It took Henry Cejudo years to get it together and he still was never really better than someone with a much lower background in Johnson. I'd say most Olympic level wrestlers hit a ceiling.



Usually the best grapplers in MMA are guys who were good at competitive wrestling but not elite or that close to it, that also describes most notable Dagestan fighters. Ie, there is diminishing returns. Click to expand...

I agree. It's like, you have to be very good at wrestling or anti-wrestling to excel in MMA but there definitely is a point of diminishing return. Let's look at the 3 best examples of effective wrestling in MMA:GSP: lifelong martial artist who didn't start focusing on wrestling until he was already extremely good at karate and BJJ. But by that point he had access to the best club in Canada and literal world champion wrestlers. It's easy to see why his skills improved so greatly.Khabib: grew up wrestling and doing judo but never took either to an extremely high level competitively. But again he had access to world and Olympic champion wrestlers on a daily basis as a Young Man. Then he comes to the states spends time at K dojo, another MMA gym known for its high level wrestling and then AKA where he and Daniel cormier basically built the most optimum environment possible for high-level wrestling in MMA.Jon Jones: obviously he grew up wrestling and attained a very high level as an undefeated freshman junior college national champion. But he never went further than that competitively despite the fact that he was supposed to be a scholarship athlete at Iowa State. But then finds his way to Greg Jackson's where under the tutelage of Israel Martinez really excels and takes his wrestling in MMA to win an incredibly high level.Moral of the story is you need a certain level to be a base in terms of pure wrestling and then you develop it further in an MMA context to really excel in the cage using wrestling. I do think you're well Romero could have been a wrestling machine and easily grind it out every fighter he faced had he chose to but his hands were just too lethal to ignore and his athleticism was off the charts.