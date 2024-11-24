Social Jaguar sabotages their brand with a Bud Lite type commercial

It was bad enough a few years ago when Bud Light did it, but now that the whole woke insanity is less popular than ever, who were the idiots who thought this would be a good idea? Who do they think buys these cars? It's not like the blue hair cashier, or some queer dude working at your local weed dispensary can afford to buy one. So your target consumer is basically some highly successful male, most likely white.

Who the fuck is gonna watch this and say "yeah, I gotta get me a jaguar now"?





When they go broke as a result I hope it will be the final nail in the coffin of this vile and insane ideology, just fuck off with this silly nonsense and never return.
 
Imagine getting this upset over a commercial.
Secondly weird... Not a single Jag was in that one.
I dont even know what they was trying to market.
 
It won't have the impact as bud did imo. Different audience. It's always a risk but not as big. Boycotting a company that doesn't get as broad a spectrum as bud or target.... don't suspect there is too much backlash.
 
Can't wait for the videos of Jaguar owners shooting up their cars on twitter

qkHEof.gif
 
It is funny that it is called copy nothing when it is cookie cutter dei trash. Shitty ad, shows a disconnect. Hope whomever made it and the people that hired her lose their jobs in principle, but I wasn’t ever going to get a jaguar, anyway.
 
Cajun said:
It won't have the impact as bud did imo. Different audience. It's always a risk but not as big. Boycotting a company that doesn't get as broad a spectrum as bud or target.... don't suspect there is too much backlash.
Maybe, but I also don't suspect that this commercial is gonna inspire ANYONE to buy a Jaguar, it can only do the opposite. Time will tell.
 
lsa said:
Imagine getting this upset over a commercial.
Secondly weird... Not a single Jag was in that one.
I dont even know what they was trying to market.
It's like you seem to get it... but you also seem to not get it.

Weird.
 
Koro_11 said:
Maybe, but I also don't suspect that this commercial is gonna inspire ANYONE to buy a Jaguar, it can only do the opposite. Time will tell.
Also true... def going for the broadest audience is the wise play.
 
Their response has been bad also lol

 
lsa said:
Imagine getting this upset over a commercial.
Secondly weird... Not a single Jag was in that one.
I dont even know what they was trying to market.
Its your kind of comercial....you should buy a jaguar.

In other way of ideas, Jaguar are signing their death with that kind of commercial, being woke isnt very in, in 2024.
 
Versez said:
Its your kind of comercial....you should buy a jaguar.

In other way of ideas, Jaguar are signing their death with that kind of commercial, being woke isnt very in, in 2024.
And you should go to McDonalds and have another burger...

Yes, one single commercial will kill the company.
I am sure of it.
 
The only Jaguar worth talking about is from Atari, and even that is a big piece of crap lol
 
I don't get what's supposed to be woke about this. It's very pretentious but I wouldn't call it woke.
 
lsa said:
And you should go to McDonalds and have another burger...

Yes, one single commercial will kill the company.
I am sure of it.
Jaguar is already in a downfall, consult the numbers. Who buy a jaguar these days ?
 
Seriously... who was that commercial for? Diversity was never gone, everyone is different. A room full of white guys and they're not all going to be the same. This woke crap needs to go away and that's coming from someone who is of Native descent.
 
