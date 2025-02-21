  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Jack Reacher

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
372
Reaction score
472
First discovered those Lee Child Reacher books about a decade ago at a yard sale, now I own them all. A wandering x military cat, a bad ass and blues afficinado, very cool.

I wa looking at this old ladies books when she.......I bet you'd like this (handing me a book, a Reacher book). I read the back and what others said about it so I gambled the quarter. Read it in a few days which is fast for me, yep.....sold. Now the search was on especially for "Killing Floor" the first Reacher. .Did prefer paying a quarter so thrift shops/yard sales was my thing. Did end up buying a few new,......ouch~~~

Was excited when I found out they were going to make a Reacher movie, that is until there stood the what 5-8 170 pounds Tom Cruise as the 6-4 260 Jack Reacher while Cruise nailed the personna if a Reacher, us fans knowing how big a deal his size is it just didn't work.

Now we have the TV Reacher and the cat playing the big guy is perfect he is Reacher.

Saw 4 of the season three episodes last night, great stuff, highly recommend it , it will be on PRIME Thursday nights at 5 west coast time.


Obviously I had read the books before seeing season one, it does make things better because it is all based on the books. But, can make it work without the books,
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
First discovered those Lee Child Reacher books about a decade ago at a yard sale, now I own them all. A wandering x military cat, a bad ass and blues afficinado, very cool.

I wa looking at this old ladies books when she.......I bet you'd like this (handing me a book, a Reacher book). I read the back and what others said about it so I gambled the quarter. Read it in a few days which is fast for me, yep.....sold. Now the search was on especially for "Killing Floor" the first Reacher. .Did prefer paying a quarter so thrift shops/yard sales was my thing. Did end up buying a few new,......ouch~~~

Was excited when I found out they were going to make a Reacher movie, that is until there stood the what 5-8 170 pounds Tom Cruise as the 6-4 260 Jack Reacher while Cruise nailed the personna if a Reacher, us fans knowing how big a deal his size is it just didn't work.

Now we have the TV Reacher and the cat playing the big guy is perfect he is Reacher.

Saw 4 of the season three episodes last night, great stuff, highly recommend it , it will be on PRIME Thursday nights at 5 west coast time.


Obviously I had read the books before seeing season one, it does make things better because it is all based on the books. But, can make it work without the books,
Click to expand...
There's a thread on the show. REACHER TV Series

I liked the movies, but man did they fuck up with getting how Reacher looked in the books (I too have read them all). While the TV show isn't being fully faithful to the books, I think it's been doing a great job for the most part.
 
i
Batjester said:
There's a thread on the show. REACHER TV Series

I liked the movies, but man did they fuck up with getting how Reacher looked in the books (I too have read them all). While the TV show isn't being fully faithful to the books, I think it's been doing a great job for the most part.
Click to expand...
I didn't notice that Reacher thread until now so this will be my last post in this thread, sorry this happened.

What were they thinking going with little Tom Cruise as the monstrous Reacher. thats as bad as John Wayne playing Ghangis Khan, sheesh~~
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
i

I didn't notice that Reacher thread until now so this will be my last post in this thread, sorry this happened.

What were they thinking going with little Tom Cruise as the monstrous Reacher. thats as bad as John Wayne playing Ghangis Khan, sheesh~~
Click to expand...
Duplicate threads get made all the time. Don't worry too much about it.

They went with Cruise to have a big name attached to the movies. I actually got into the books because of the movies.
 
I've only see the Tom Cruise movies. And some short clips of the show on youtube. That Dutch guy is huge. He makes the Mountain look normal size standing next to him.
 
Ok you talked me out of ign
Batjester said:
Duplicate threads get made all the time. Don't worry too much about it.

They went with Cruise to have a big name attached to the movies. I actually got into the books because of the movies.
Click to expand...

Ok, a change of heart.

So were you surprised to find out that Reacher was actually a hulk?

Another series of books that were also made into a couple movies is James Lee Burkes Dave Robicheaux (Louisiana detective) if you like the Reacher books you'll like these.













9
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,840
Messages
56,924,690
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top