First discovered those Lee Child Reacher books about a decade ago at a yard sale, now I own them all. A wandering x military cat, a bad ass and blues afficinado, very cool.



I wa looking at this old ladies books when she.......I bet you'd like this (handing me a book, a Reacher book). I read the back and what others said about it so I gambled the quarter. Read it in a few days which is fast for me, yep.....sold. Now the search was on especially for "Killing Floor" the first Reacher. .Did prefer paying a quarter so thrift shops/yard sales was my thing. Did end up buying a few new,......ouch~~~



Was excited when I found out they were going to make a Reacher movie, that is until there stood the what 5-8 170 pounds Tom Cruise as the 6-4 260 Jack Reacher while Cruise nailed the personna if a Reacher, us fans knowing how big a deal his size is it just didn't work.



Now we have the TV Reacher and the cat playing the big guy is perfect he is Reacher.



Saw 4 of the season three episodes last night, great stuff, highly recommend it , it will be on PRIME Thursday nights at 5 west coast time.





Obviously I had read the books before seeing season one, it does make things better because it is all based on the books. But, can make it work without the books,