Jack Karlson passes (82 years old)

A man responsible for one of the most viral clips in Australian history has died at the age of 82.

The prison escapee and on-again off-again petty criminal – whose best-known alias was Jack Karlson – shot to fame in 2009, after a clip of his dramatic 1991 arrest outside of a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane was uploaded to the internet and enthralled the nation.



“What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal” Karlson theatrically shouted while resisting a string of officers.

“Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest” and “get your hand off my penis” were among his other now immortalised lines.

The seminal moment has inspired thousands of memes, musical remixes, reaction videos and even a few tattoos. Democracy Manifest is also the name of a purebred Australian racehorse.



(...)