News Jack Hermansson vs Robocop Rodrigues Set for June 28, Vegas

Somehow neither ranked... Hermansson suffered due to lack of activity despite beating Pyfer last time and only losing to top 10 guys, Robocop had his big opportunity at the ranked fighters but lost to Cannonier.

I seriously scanned the top 15 like 4 or 5 times before I actually believed neither as ranked lol
 
I had a whole rant prepared about how this was bad matchmaking, but I guess Jack slipped out of the rankings with his inactivity while I wasn't looking. Weird to think about. Whatever.

In a five-rounder I think Hermansson would be live to do what Cannonier did and what Jack himself did to Pyfer: survive the early storm before dragging the heavy puncher into deep waters and drowning him. But in a three-rounder? I dunno. Both have looked somewhat chinny in spots, but Robocop is the one with all the early explosive finishing potential and Hermansson would be hard-pressed to implement his offensive grappling here.

When I saw "Las Vegas" I was initially worried it was taking place in the APEX which would only further benefit Rodrigues, but it'll be the T-Mobile arena. That might allow Jack to stick-and-move his way to a Decision win with superior footwork & volume if he stays true to that jab and those kicks of his, but I just don't know if he can remain safe over the course of 15 minutes without getting cracked in order to do so.

I admit I'll be interested to see who shoots first and how the grappling exchanges play out.
 
Rodriguez gassed after a round in his last fight. Jack can win if he survives the initial onslaught.
 
I was wondering what was going on with my boy Jack! looks like he is being punished for beating Dana's poster boy Be Joe Pyfer but Jack could pull this off his striking has improved a lot and he has a great ground game. LFG Jack all day...
 
This fight could be awesome. Hopefully we see some good grappling exchanges. I'm picking Robocop not because I think he's better but Jack is due to lose. He's alternated wins and losses for the past 5 years
 
