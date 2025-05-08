I had a whole rant prepared about how this was bad matchmaking, but I guess Jack slipped out of the rankings with his inactivity while I wasn't looking. Weird to think about. Whatever.



In a five-rounder I think Hermansson would be live to do what Cannonier did and what Jack himself did to Pyfer: survive the early storm before dragging the heavy puncher into deep waters and drowning him. But in a three-rounder? I dunno. Both have looked somewhat chinny in spots, but Robocop is the one with all the early explosive finishing potential and Hermansson would be hard-pressed to implement his offensive grappling here.



When I saw "Las Vegas" I was initially worried it was taking place in the APEX which would only further benefit Rodrigues, but it'll be the T-Mobile arena. That might allow Jack to stick-and-move his way to a Decision win with superior footwork & volume if he stays true to that jab and those kicks of his, but I just don't know if he can remain safe over the course of 15 minutes without getting cracked in order to do so.



I admit I'll be interested to see who shoots first and how the grappling exchanges play out.