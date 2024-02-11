



Did you expect this kind of fight, him coming out hard and fast, you having to take it deeper?



Yeah. We haven't seen Joe in the later rounds in any of his other fights, but typically if you have a power puncher, you know, you can't be both. And I know I'm a volume

striker and a cardio guy, so I figured out that I was gonna have that advantage.



You were able to land that combination with the knee and right hand so many times, did you know coming into the fight that this would be effective?



Yeah, that was something that I worked on in my head right before I went out there. "Okay, first I gotta establish the jab and then I can put the feints in there".



He said at the end, that the change-up in this fight was when you landed those hard leg kicks in the third round. Did you notice right there that there was a momentum shift?



Yeah. Definitely, in the beginning he was really good at checking those low kicks, and I also heard him in interviews before the fight that he was expecting those from me.

So I knew he was gonna be ready for it, and I needed to use some other techniques. And then I could go back to that for when he had forgot about it.



Joe is also notorious for having one of the most powerful punches, you took some of his shots. Here talking to us as the victor, how hard does he punch and how did you deal with those?



He probably is the hardest puncher I've fought so far. Sometimes when you're in there you're just like, you know, he hit me too many times, it wasn't good. I shouldn't be

hit that much, but I tried to keep my composure and adjusted a little bit after the beginning. I was a little bit too high with my posture, and when I sunk in a little bit it was easy

to protect myself from those punches.



When I watched this guy on film, the one thing that stood out to me was in the Razak fight, where he got to the second round and seemed more tired, and then the calf kicks started to affect him.

Was that something you guys watched, and thought "okay, I really need to take note of that"?



Yeah, definitely. We didn't work the calf kick as much as it seems like, because I knew that he was gonna have that fight fresh in memory. You know how it is after fights,

it's just like "I'm not gonna do that mistake again". So he was really ready for it in the beginning, but as you land once or twice, then you can start to feint and it will be

harder for him to check them.



You have a lot of fights, a lot of experience, was it bothering at all to you to listen to people. You know, you see it's all about "Be Joe Pyfer" and the show seems like it's built around him. Everything you see in social media and promotions, it's very Joe Pyfer heavy. As a guy who's been around and earned your spot here, did it motivate you at all?



It definitely motivated me, and I thought to myself that after this fight people are gonna see, you know, that I'm no pushover. You can't just get one of those younger guys in there and think that they're just gonna run through me. So yeah, I definitely took notice of it. It didn't bother me too much, but of course it was some motivation.