Jack Greener won 56M dollars in lawsuit that left him paralyzed for a Leo Veira roll

A jiu-jitsu student, Jack Greener, has been awarded $56 million after becoming paralyzed from the neck down due to an injury caused by his instructor, Francisco Iturralde, during a sparring session in 2018. The beginner white belt suffered a crushed cervical vertebrae leaving him quadriplegic. Video showed Greener on all fours when his instructor flips him forward, awkwardly twisting him face down and twisting his neck.