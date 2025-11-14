Jack Della Maddelena v Islam Makachev | Shookology report from today

Karate Kid said: at this level jokes aside, there usually is close to no shook at all.



for example saw none in Aspinall v Gane for the only shake in that fight was someone's eye by another's hand.



id like your prediction for this fight pls

I like Islam by sub.I had really underrated JDM after being very unimpressed with his performance vs Holland. Or, maybe Jack improved a ton (or a combination of those things). He's an elite MMA boxer and his counter grappling is solid.But Islam's grappling is next level. His wrestling is elite, yes, but it's way more than that. Islam isn’t like Belal to where the only danger when posting to get up vs him is being taken back down again. With Islam, he actually baits guys into trying to stand or work to a better spot. He will give a little space to get his opponent to adjust and move and when they do, he uses that transition to secure a choke or advance his own position. He's thinking a step ahead to figure out how to finish. I think at some point he will bait Jack and catch him in one of those "in between" places in a grappling exchange and find a choke.