Jack Della Maddelena v Islam Makachev | Shookology report from today

Islam: 6/10 (holding steady)No spike, his "surprise finish" quip post-scale (chain wrestling vibes) masked any size jitters. but JDM's lean-in loomed large under the lights.
JDM: 7/10 (endorphin bump) grinned through it like a counterpunch setup. "'strength meets technique' echo from earlier? still his mantra. crowd chants amped the underdog armor.
prognosis: tomorrow's main event (10 PM ET at MSG) is primed for shook escalation: early takedowns could crack JDM's facade, or a knee from Islam turns the page to double champ history.
my Rx & Just Bleed report: 9/10 on the scale.
overall assessment: bilateral mid-level shook, but tilting toward Islam's subtle fracture—the weigh-in's physical proximity amplified the "unknown vs. known" narrative (JDM's natural 170 frame vs. Islam's bold climb). intensity: 8/10; a restrained masterclass in pre-cage erosion.
who was more shook here? Islam: unblinking death stare as always… but the size gap was visible. his coat couldn’t hide it. subtle jaw clench when Dana pulled them apart meanwhile JDM subtle grin and leaned in as if he owned the extra height & size advantage.
