Jack Della Maddelena v Islam Makachev | Shookology report from today

Islam: 6/10 (holding steady)No spike, his "surprise finish" quip post-scale (chain wrestling vibes) masked any size jitters. but JDM's lean-in loomed large under the lights.

JDM: 7/10 (endorphin bump) grinned through it like a counterpunch setup. "'strength meets technique' echo from earlier? still his mantra. crowd chants amped the underdog armor.


prognosis: tomorrow's main event (10 PM ET at MSG) is primed for shook escalation: early takedowns could crack JDM's facade, or a knee from Islam turns the page to double champ history.

my Rx & Just Bleed report: 9/10 on the scale.


overall assessment: bilateral mid-level shook, but tilting toward Islam's subtle fracture—the weigh-in's physical proximity amplified the "unknown vs. known" narrative (JDM's natural 170 frame vs. Islam's bold climb). intensity: 8/10; a restrained masterclass in pre-cage erosion.

who was more shook here? Islam: unblinking death stare as always… but the size gap was visible. his coat couldn’t hide it. subtle jaw clench when Dana pulled them apart meanwhile JDM subtle grin and leaned in as if he owned the extra height & size advantage.

There's not some noticeable size difference lol. You see massive size differences sometimes (like when Joel Alvarez fights lol), but not here.

This is staredown void of shook. Don't see any shookage leaking from either guy, and that's good. Means the fight should come down to just who's better.
 
There's not some noticeable size difference lol. You see massive size differences sometimes (like when Joel Alvarez fights lol), but not here.

This is staredown void of shook. Don't see any shookage leaking from either guy, and that's good. Means the fight should come down to just who's better.
at this level jokes aside, there usually is close to no shook at all.

for example saw none in Aspinall v Gane for the only shake in that fight was someone's eye by another's hand.

id like your prediction for this fight pls
 
at this level jokes aside, there usually is close to no shook at all.

for example saw none in Aspinall v Gane for the only shake in that fight was someone's eye by another's hand.

id like your prediction for this fight pls
I like Islam by sub.

I had really underrated JDM after being very unimpressed with his performance vs Holland. Or, maybe Jack improved a ton (or a combination of those things). He's an elite MMA boxer and his counter grappling is solid.

But Islam's grappling is next level. His wrestling is elite, yes, but it's way more than that. Islam isn’t like Belal to where the only danger when posting to get up vs him is being taken back down again. With Islam, he actually baits guys into trying to stand or work to a better spot. He will give a little space to get his opponent to adjust and move and when they do, he uses that transition to secure a choke or advance his own position. He's thinking a step ahead to figure out how to finish. I think at some point he will bait Jack and catch him in one of those "in between" places in a grappling exchange and find a choke.
 
The fact JDM even has a belt is hilarious 😂

UFC should never let a title change hands on a decision. It's ridiculous. A participation award.

BLOL was a joke as well.
 
JDM seemed a little crowd shook but not Islam shook imo. He looked awkward when the crowd cheered hard for Ilam but doesn’t appear too phased by Islm himself
JDM’s mannerisms legit remind me of prime Nick Diaz, although JDM is very polite were in Nick Diaz was a touch more brush.

I sense a lot of confidence in both guys and can’t say either is shook, but I noticed JDM clenching his fists while Islam had open palms during standoff.
 
JDM’s flat nose always trips me out

Islam had belt envy, had to grab his old one
There was legitimately no valid reason to give him a belt tbh. He is not a champ (new, defending or interim)
 
Islam is big man lol. Ilia is probably so pissed as he knows this guy is never getting close to LW again, even if he wanted too.
 
